Rangers 2-1 Servette: James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers score as hosts win Champions League qualifier first leg

Rangers took a vital step towards the Champions League group stage with a 2-1 victory over 10-player Servette at Ibrox.

The hosts' victory was fully deserved - and much-needed following Saturday's shock loss at Kilmarnock - but they will be frustrated to have failed to kill off their inferior opponents ahead of the second leg.

A James Tavernier penalty and a first Rangers strike for Cyriel Dessers put Michael Beale's side two goals ahead within 15 minutes, but a handball by the Nigerian striker allowed Servette a route back into the tie via the spot.

A second yellow card for David Douline after an hour should have allowed Rangers to go on to extend their lead, but sloppy play in the final third - and one outstanding save by Joel Mall - mean they have plenty of work to do in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Player ratings Rangers: Butland (6), Tavernier (8), Goldson (6), Souttar (7), Barisic (6), Raskin (7), Jack (6), Cantwell (7), Lammers (6), Dessers (7), Danilo (6).



Subs: Sima (6), Cifuentes (6), Dowell (6), S. Wright (n/a), Hagi (n/a).



Servette: Mall (8), Vouilloz (6), Rouiller (6), Severin (6), Mazikou (6), Guillemenot (6), Cognat (7), Douline (3), Kutesa (6), Boubacar (6), Bedia (7).



Subs: Diba (6), Rodelin (5), Baron (n/a).



Player of the match: James Tavernier

How Rangers claimed narrow first-leg advantage

Image: James Tavernier opened the scoring for Rangers from the penalty spot

Optimism at Ibrox was high ahead of the season opener last weekend thanks to the additions made to Beale's squad, plus Ange Postecoglou's exit from Celtic.

But the chastening defeat at Rugby Park meant the pressure was already on Rangers, who knew another defeat against Servette could see their Champions League campaign ended before it had even begun.

Rangers' route to Europe If Rangers beat Servette in their third qualifying round tie, they will likely play PSV, who lead Sturm Graz 4-1 after the first leg of their match-up, in the play-off round

The winners of the play-off round ties will play in the group stage of this season's Champions League

If Rangers are knocked out in the third qualifying round or play-off round, they will enter the Europa League at the group stage

Fortunately for Beale, his side responded in kind and raced into the lead when Douline clumsily fouled Todd Cantwell, allowing captain Tavernier to slot in from the spot.

Dessers soon made it two after a flowing move that was started by John Souttar and ended by the striker as he turned in Borna Barisic's cross at the far post.

However, the lack of fluency that cost Rangers in the previous outing again reared its head, with Sam Lammers - a forward with nine goals over the last four seasons - scuffing a glorious chance wide after a sweeping counter attack.

Dessers was then found to have handled in his own area following a VAR review, allowing Servette - who had barely had a shot - to get back into the game shortly before half-time through the impressive Chris Bedia.

Lammers then missed another chance to score his first Rangers goal but this time had Mall to blame as the Servette goalkeeper pulled off a stunning reflex save to keep his side in the tie.

Team news Michael Beale made three changes, with Lundstram, Dowell and Sima being replaced by Jack, Cantwell and Danilo

Douline's second yellow card for another foul on Cantwell failed to spark Rangers back into life, with Dessers the only player to truly trouble Mall when he saw a low shot from a corner palmed away.

While the Rangers supporters began to greet each wasted opportunity with groans of frustration, Servette - who have only lost once at home in 17 months - seemed happy to head back to Switzerland with defeat by a solitary goal.

The ease at which they kept Rangers at bay with only 10 players suggests Beale's new-look side will need patience before they hit their attacking stride, while Servette will take confidence from their exemplary home record ahead of the rematch in Geneva next week.

Beale: We were wasteful

Image: Michael Beale accepted his side were wasteful in attack

Beale admitted his side are not the "sum of our parts" following a busy summer window as he sought to explain their lack of efficiency in front of goal.

The Rangers boss said: "We started really well and I thought the energy from the team was really good in and out of possession, but after that I thought we were wasteful.

"Then comes the VAR decision for the penalty. I thought it was harsh but that's the ruling.

"The second half, their 'keeper made a fantastic save and we had other moments again where we were wasteful, on a night when we played well for a long period of time.

"What it does is keep our wits about us. We know it will be difficult going to Geneva. It's going to be a full house and we'll see a different game like we always do in Europe.

"I'll never knock a win in European competition because I know they're so difficult to come by, but as a team we do a lot of good things and create enormous opportunities and we have to be more decisive.

"I'll give our forwards [a break] at the moment because they're new coming into the club and it's early in the season, but if we keep creating chances like that then we have to take them if we're to put teams away.

"We are not using it as an excuse but 13 players left and nine came in. We are not the sum of our parts right now but I thought we had more forward running and more energy.

"I thought the front three were exciting and they will get better with each game."

Weiler: Door is open in second leg

Servette boss Rene Weiler said: "The result leaves the door open for the second leg next week.

"It was a tough start for us when we went 2-0 down and they played at a high level, but we got a bit of luck with the penalty.

"But overall the first half was balanced. We tried to attack but when we got a red card it was tough.

"It leaves us with the possibility for next week."

Rangers' next match is at home to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.

Michael Beale's side will then travel to Switzerland for the second leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier against Servette on Tuesday - kick-off 7.30pm.