Rangers: Frank Lampard not in running, Kevin Muscat, Philippe Clement among various managerial candidates

Frank Lampard is not under consideration by Rangers for the vacant manager's job as they prepare to enter the final round of interviews from Monday onwards.

Yokohama F Marinos manager Kevin Muscat and ex-Monaco boss Philippe Clement are some of the names believed to be under consideration in Rangers' search for Michael Beale's replacement.

Sky Sports News understands various other options are also being analysed by the Gers board who are working through an evolving shortlist that has been in place for several months as part of the club's succession planning process.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, Bodo Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen and AZ Alkmaar's Pascal Jansen have also been reportedly linked to the job.

However, one source in Holland has suggested a move for Jansen would be unlikely - with the Dutch side second in the Eredivisie.

Chief executive James Bisgrove - who missed Rangers' Europa League defeat in Cyprus to work on the search - has made initial contact with some candidates after Beale's sacking.

The club are focusing on assessing all options to get a correct long-term fit for the job rather than rushing an appointment.

Rangers visit second-placed St Mirren - who are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership - on Sunday, live on Sky Sports before the international break.

The club are searching for a fourth different manager in two years, following Steven Gerrard's move to Aston Villa in 2021, and the dismissals of Van Bronckhorst, then Beale in the years thereafter.

Steven Davis is currently leading an interim management team, alongside former players Steven Smith and Alex Rae, plus Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart.

'It takes a lot to manage Rangers'

Sky Sports Kris Boyd says it is vital the board get the next appointment right with future recruitment key to any success:

"The recruitment has not been good enough, it hasn't been good enough for a number of years and that side has got to be better.

"They have been all over the place at times and it seems to be that everything has been off the cuff, hoping for individuals to do something and that's failed to materialise.

"They've spent in the region of £14m this summer and I don't think there's anyone you could bring on and sell for a profit.

"The atmosphere within the stadium on matchdays is toxic, the fans had enough and there had to be change.

"It takes a lot to manage Rangers and maybe now people will understand the job that Steven Gerrard did.

Beale's reign ranks third-shortest in all-time list Among permanent Rangers managers, only Pedro Caixinha and Paul Le Guen have had shorter reigns at the club

"Michael Beale did a lot of the training but Gerrard was able to manage the players and that isn't easy.

"Going forward Rangers have to find an experienced manager.

"I think since Walter Smith moved on years ago there have been appointments you would question.

"Steven Gerrard himself was given time, but you look at the Covid situation and maybe if that hadn't happened he might not have been given the chance to go for 55 [titles] but he did."

'Expectation is bigger than I have ever seen'

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson on Sky Sports News:

"When you look at the club and how big it is, I'm pretty sure that all the big-hitters and all the big names will be getting their agents to get on the phone to the Rangers board to make sure they try and stake a claim to get in front of the board to try and prove to them that they could be the next person.

"I'd hate to throw individual names in there because I just think you're almost second-guessing really. But what I would say is it is a prestigious job, it is as good as it gets, a massive club, an opportunity to win silverware.

"The expectation and demand is bigger than I have ever seen. I think the club are in a good position. There are selling points; they have got a cup semi-final coming up, there is still the Scottish Cup to play for, they are still in Europe.

"There are opportunities there. I think it is a brilliant club, with brilliant fans, with the expectation to try and win silverware and play at an elite level there for all to see.

"I'd be really disappointed if the club didn't have massive names in the hat to then pick who they think is the best candidate."

Next manager needs to have 'proven track record'

Kenny Miller believes appointing an inexperienced team to take interim charge is a risk, but he insists the board needs time to make sure the next manager is one who will mount a title challenge:

"It's a huge gamble [appointing Steven Davis] but when clubs get thrown into these situations they have to have someone in charge.

"Steven's a really good guy to have, he's calm and knows everything about the club, he's been in as a player for a long, long time and been part of some really successful teams.

"He'll be able to front it in the short term, but this next appointment is really important for this board that they get the right guy.

"They need someone with a proven track record of having some kind of level of success and they maybe need the personnel in character to stand in front of these 50,000 fans every week even when it's not going well and fronting it up.

"They have to have broad shoulders to take the responsibility and manage this wonderful club.

"It's a big few weeks coming for the board because you don't want to rush it and make a knee-jerk appointment, but Steven and the management team are really.

"They've got the international break so they've got a little bit of time to do the work.

"The season isn't lost, this can be salvaged so I would like to see the right appointment made as soon as possible."

