Aris Limassol vs Rangers. UEFA Europa League Group C.

Alphamega Stadium.

Aris Limassol 2

  • A Moucketou-Moussounda (9th minute)
  • S Babicka (59th minute)

Rangers 1

  • A Sima (70th minute)

Aris Limassol 2-1 Rangers: Steven Davis tastes defeat in Gers' first game since sacking Michael Beale

Match report as Rangers lose to Cypriot First Division side Aris Limassol; Alex Moucketou-Moussounda gives host ninth-minute lead with powerful header; Shavy Babicka scores second just before the hour; Abdallah Sima heads in to pull one back for Rangers, who can't force equaliser

Thursday 5 October 2023 20:27, UK

Rangers' Connor Goldson puts his head in his shirt after Aris Limassol take an early lead
Image: Rangers' Connor Goldson puts his head in his shirt after Aris Limassol take an early lead

Rangers began life after sacking Michael Beale by crashing to a 2-1 defeat at Aris Limassol in the Europa League.

Interim manager Steven Davis was unable to lift the Gers as the visiting supporters booed their team off at both half-time and full-time following another poor display having lost 3-1 at home to Aberdeen last weekend.

Aris Limassol, who play in the Cypriot First Division, went ahead in only the ninth minute when Alex Moucketou-Moussounda powered a header past Jack Butland.

Rangers' night went from bad to worse when Shavy Babicka turned home in the second half although Abdallah Sima did pull one back for the visitors, who were unable to force a late equaliser.

How Rangers slumped to defeat

Alex Moucketou-Moussounda heads Aris Limassol in front against Rangers
Image: Alex Moucketou-Moussounda heads Aris Limassol in front against Rangers

Rangers never looked comfortable at the back and were undone after only nine minutes when Moucketou-Moussounda powerfully headed in from Leo Bengtsson's cross.

The visitors should have been two behind just minutes later, Mihlali Mayambela crossing low from the right and Bengtsson scooping over.

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers scores but it is ruled out for offside against Aris Limassol
Image: Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers scores but it is ruled out for offside against Aris Limassol

Rangers' best moment of a dismal first-half performance saw Cyriel Dessers slot the ball past goalkeeper Vana Alves, but the offside flag immediately went up with a lengthy check from the VAR confirming the decision.

The visitors fared little better in the second half, seeing Bengtsson charge down the left and cross for Babicka to sweep home for Aris Limassol's second.

Sima netted an accurate header with 20 minutes to play after the VAR confirmed the goal at the end of another long check, but Gers still needed Butland to produce a fine save from substitute Aleksandr Kokorin to stay in the game, not that they ever looked like equalising.

Boyd: Players have let Rangers down again

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd gives a damming verdict on his former side's 2-1 Europa League defeat to Aris Limassol in Cyprus.

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"Rangers were deservedly beaten. There's a lot of work to do. Michael Beale has already lost his job, Steven Davis has put out a team that, again, has let down the club.

"The performance level was nowhere near what is required if you're going to be a Rangers player. Some really need to have a hard look at themselves.

"I'm just delighted I'm going to go and walk my dog because that will be more exciting than what I've just watched.

"It's a million miles away from where it was, you look at the team that got to the Europa League final, the recruitment since then has been atrocious. It's been so bad.

"There have been players come in who have failed to hit the heights expected of them and some players that might have been there for too long. It might be time to move some of them on.

"It is not happening for Rangers at the moment. They lost at the weekend, the manager lost his job, managers will come and go but there are only so many times you can see the same players going over to the crowd, clapping them and saying sorry. It's time they put a performance in and got a result.

"Rangers fans spend a lot of money travelling not only all over Scotland but Europe watching their team and they've been let down again."

What's next?

St Mirren
Rangers

Sunday 8th October 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday away to St Mirren, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.

Their next Europa League match is away to Sparta Prague on October 26. Kick-off 5.45pm.

