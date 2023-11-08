Rangers manager Philippe Clement wants to create winning 'machine'

Philippe Clement wants to create a relentless 'machine' at Rangers as he revealed Scott Wright is a major doubt for Thursday night's Europa League game with Sparta Prague.

Wright came off the bench at Hampden Park on Sunday to help Rangers to victory over Hearts to reach this season's Viaplay Cup final, but suffered an injury late on.

Nicolas Raskin and John Souttar are both ruled out while striker Kemar Roofe is in the squad and could feature for a brief period.

Rangers are unbeaten since Clement replaced Michael Beale last month, but the Belgian manager insists it is still too early to judge the team.

"We had a couple of good games and important victories and also the way the team did it is also important for me. You can get results winning games by being lucky; we were dominant and deserved it," he said.

"That's the way I want to see the team play, with a lot of braveness and a lot of aggression with and without the ball.

Image: Scott Wright is a doubt for Rangers' Europa League tie against Sparta Prague

"In that way it's positive, but it's just the start. A good team for me is a team that does it for months.

"I'm happy with how things are going, but I'm sitting on the sofa thinking, 'now we can let everything loose and the machine will go'.

"I want to create a machine and I think it's possible with this group to create a machine that goes every time, but we're not there yet."

Rangers sit third in Group C but victory on Thursday night could move them top if Real Betis fail to beat Aris Limassol.

"European nights are always something special, I love it and I hope for a really positive atmosphere in the stadium," Clement added.

"To be very clear, I always want a team that always wants to win. If it's against Prague or Real Madrid it doesn't matter.

"I want a team who is ambitious and plays to win games so I'm not asking for a draw, but it can be at the end of the campaign that a draw was also important."

