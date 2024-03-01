Rangers manager Philippe Clement on handball: It's not good if players run around like penguins

Rangers manager Philippe Clement wants clarity on the handball law as he feels the current situation has players "running around like penguins" trying to avoid being penalised.

The current law has been widely questioned, with the introduction of VAR adding to the controversy over what is considered a foul.

Two incidents from Rangers' 2-1 victory at Kilmarnock on Wednesday led to further discussion of the issue, with them taking place in both boxes.

Killie winger Danny Armstrong scored from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after his cross hit the arm of Gers midfielder John Lundstram inside the box.

Clement wondered why Rangers did not also get a spot-kick late in the game when Killie defender Lewis Mayo appeared to handle the ball inside the area.

He said: "I hope there can be more clarity about things in the future. I know there are decisions made in a grey zone.

"I don't think for the handball rule it has become easier for referees or the VAR. It has become more difficult with the rule and the way it is decided by UEFA and FIFA.

"My job is to explain to my players what is handball or not. If they come onto the pitch feeling there is an injustice then we have a problem.

"I don't say that was the case, but it needs to be really clear what is handball or not. I don't think it is good for the game if all the players are running around with their hands on the back, like you see now.

"Even then when your hand is like that [out] it is sometimes handball. It is not good for the game if players run around like penguins."

Image: Rangers' Oscar Cortes was forced off at Rugby Park

Meanwhile, Clement revealed a specialist is looking into Oscar Cortes' muscle injury, with no timeframe yet for the Rangers winger's return.

The 20-year-old Colombia international hit the ground running after joining on loan from Lens last month, with the Govan club having an option to buy in the summer.

Clement confirmed striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Ryan Jack will return to the squad for the home game against Motherwell on Saturday, but on Cortes he said: "Oscar will be out, I don't know how long.

"We are looking into that with the doctor and specialist.

Image: Ryan Jack is back for Rangers' game against Motherwell

"It is a muscle injury, but I cannot say much more at the moment.

"I don't want to speak about a half-empty glass.

"I am focused now on the players who are available for this game, because otherwise I would have lost a lot of energy in the last couple of months and that is useless.

"It is a pity for him and the team, yes, it is an opportunity for another player to show it and to do it, it works like that."

