Rangers CEO James Bisgrove to leave with interim set-up in place for summer transfer plans

Rangers have announced CEO James Bisgrove will depart the club after accepting a role in Saudi Arabia.

An interim structure has been put in place to "prioritise the execution of the summer transfer activity" and includes manager Philippe Clement plus director of football recruitment Nils Koppen.

John Bennett - who will take up the role of executive chair on an interim basis - will lead that set-up and also lead the executive team featuring chief finance officer James Taylor, operations director Creag Robertson, chief commercial officer Karim Virani and Koppen.

"I would like to thank James for the work he has done at the club over the last five years as commercial and marketing director, and latterly, as our CEO," said Bennett.

"Our commercial revenues grew significantly under James' leadership, while in the last year, he was an integral part of the off-field restructuring the club has implemented.

"The executive team James helped shape has firmly established itself and I fully expect its momentum to be uninterrupted.

"We wish James every success with his new role."

