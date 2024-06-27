Rangers: SPFL chief Neil Doncaster vows to be 'flexible and fair' with Ibrox stadium issues

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster told Sky Sports News they will be flexible but fair when dealing with Rangers' stadium problems.

Delays to the shipment of materials from Asia mean upgrades to the Copland Road stand cannot be completed before the start of the new season, with Rangers expecting games to be impacted.

Motherwell and Ross County are both scheduled to visit Ibrox in the first three games of the new Scottish Premiership season, with Rangers also due to play in the Champions League qualifiers.

Supporters are awaiting news about how the situation will affect them amid reports that moving games to Murrayfield is a potential option.

Doncaster said the governing body will work with the club to try and resolve the issues.

Image: There have been delays to a shipment of materials

The former Norwich City chief said: "Unfortunately these things do happen. I used to run a club and we had to build a stand and worked very closely with the league to ensure our fixtures went ahead with only three parts of the ground available.

"Now the fixtures are out, we will be liaising with Rangers. Obviously they have a far better handle on the works than we do.

"We will be doing our best to work with them to try to get them through what is clearly a difficult situation.

"I have been very impressed with the way that the new chairman, John Bennett, has tried to strengthen relationships across the game and we will certainly be looking to work with him and his team to be as flexible as we can be while being fair to everyone else."

