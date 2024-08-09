Rangers: Philippe Clement 'looking forward' to temporary Hampden switch

Philippe Clement believes Hampden Park is the best solution to Ibrox's unavailability as the Rangers boss prepares to take on Motherwell at the National Stadium.

They will use the venue as their temporary home after a delay in materials arriving from Asia resulted in a hold-up on works to their Copland Road Stand.

The Fir Park side are first up in the league on Saturday and the manager insists he is at peace with the move.

"I have been involved with the choices to make," said the Gers boss, who has new signing Robin Propper, the 30-year-old defender signed from FC Twente, available.

"For me it was the best scenario and not only for the players but for sure the fans because we need to think about that and that was a priority for me, they could in a way feel at home, not travelling much more than usual, it is a little bit different but not a big difference.

Image: New Rangers signing Robin Propper is fit to start against Motherwell

"It would have been different if it would have been at Murrayfield or a big stadium in England for example, so I am really happy that the club could find a solution.

"I think for everybody that it is the best alternative. We are looking forward to it. You need to adapt.

"We know one thing, we will have 50,000 fans behind the team so that is a really important thing.

"It could have been a stadium for 20,000 people so you have the same amount (of fans) that you have at Ibrox and I know the fans will be behind the team to push them.

"I have already experienced half of Hampden filled with our fans who made a really good atmosphere so there will be double that so I expect more than double the atmosphere."

Gers chairman John Bennett stated that the Govan club "aspire" to be back playing at Ibrox by the end of September but Clement showed caution when asked if he sought any assurances about the timescale.

"I don't know if you have built a house or bought a house," said the Light Blues boss. "It is in the hands of other people, not in the hands of the club.

"So until everything is done perfectly there are no guarantees in that way. Of course everybody is pushing to have it as fast as possible but nobody can give guarantees on that."

What are Rangers' fixtures?

Image: Rangers are playing their home games at Hampden Park

After their season opener at Hearts, the first of Rangers' moved games is on Saturday as Motherwell travel to the national stadium.

Ross County are next to visit Rangers at Hampden on August 24, with the Gers' next home league game not taking place until September 28 against Hibernian.

Their Champions League qualifier on August 13 will be impacted too, and should they reach the playoffs another crucial home game is scheduled for August 20/21.

The Gers are also in League Cup action, with a home draw in the Premier Sports Cup second round against St Johnstone on August 17, while the quarter-finals take place on September 21/22.

Talks had also taken place with Scottish Rugby over a potential move to Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Rangers have been improving their disabled facilities at Ibrox and adding around 600 new seats to the Copland Stand.

Due to the move to Hampden Park, the SPFL have confirmed Queen's Park's game against Livingston in the Championship at the neighbouring City Stadium (formerly known as Lesser Hampden) will now be moved to Friday August 9, a day earlier than when Rangers host Motherwell in the Premiership.

