Phillipe Clement: 'Very difficult' to make Rangers signings unless players leave

Rangers manager Philippe Clement admits it will be "very difficult" to make new signings before deadline day unless players leave the club.

The club have made eight summer signings, with Mohamed Diomande making his loan move permanent, but they still hope to reduce the wage bill.

Todd Cantwell and Ianis Hagi could join Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic and others in leaving the club with Clement hopeful deals can be reached.

"It's going to be very difficult [to add to the squad if they don't leave] I think, yes," he said.

"It has to do with money. It has to do with high wages from the past and replacing them with players with lower wages to do something for now and for the future of the club," he said.

Image: Todd Cantwell wants to leave Rangers

"I don't know which bids come in, I really don't know because I'm not interested in that because I'm busy with the squad.

"There's no reason for me to know every bid that comes in for a player or for what amount because I'm not the one who makes the decision about the money in the club."

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Ross County, the Belgian was reluctant to reveal how many new signings he needs.

"I will never respond to that question because I know if I put a number on that and it's less, you guys will point out that there's a problem between me and the board," he added.

"It doesn't work that way. I think the most important thing for every club is to get the right players in, to get the right quality in.

"Everybody in the club is working really hard on that every moment they're awake. It's busy weeks, you get a lot of players to look at from recruitment but that's our job.

"We want to get players in to raise the quality, otherwise it's of no use."

Image: Ben Davies is in talks with Birmingham

Birmingham City are in talks with Rangers about a deal to sign defender Ben Davies on loan.

The 29-year-old joined the Ibrox club from Liverpool in 2022 but has been told by boss Philippe Clement he can leave.

It is believed negotiations are at an early stage, but City boss Chris Davies is keen to land the player.

When asked about the potential of Davies joining Birmingham, Clement said: "I know things, but I will not go into rumours. Until things are signed and things are sure, I can not say anything about that now."

