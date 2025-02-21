Philippe Clement: Rangers manager unfazed by potential takeover including San Francisco 49ers official Paraag Marathe

Philippe Clement insists he has given no thought to his position at Rangers should the Ibrox club be taken over by a US-led consortium.

Sky Sports News understands the Govan club are in advanced talks about a multi-million investment by a group which includes Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises, who is also currently chair of Leeds.

The news of a possible change of ownership came after Gers chief executive Patrick Stewart gave his backing to Clement, who was put under intense pressure from disgruntled fans after the shock Scottish Cup defeat to Championship side Queen's Park at Ibrox, which all but assured a trophyless domestic season.

When asked if he had thought of what potential fresh investment or a change in ownership might mean for him and his position, the Belgian boss said: "No, no, I'm busy now with the group, with the players, the next game, all of that.

"Those are the things I have in control, in part, because you don't have everything under control.

"No, it's about the job of every day, going full for that and getting the best out of the players that are available at that moment.

"There's never a club where the manager is involved in these kind of things.

"If things change, and there are different budgets, of course you're involved and it can help you, but that's the only thing. So that's business.

"Those are rumours. There's nothing for the moment, so nothing to talk about until something happens.

"I think it's the same as with transfers in the transfer window, if there's nothing concrete to say."

Ahead of the home Premiership game against St Mirren on Saturday, Clement described the Europa League last-16 draw against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce as "exciting" although he admits he is no fan of the Portuguese manager's style of play.

Rangers, who finished eighth in the group-phase table, were drawn against the Turkish Super Lig outfit after their 5-2 aggregate victory over Anderlecht which was secured by a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their play-off in Belgium on Thursday evening.

Clement will come up against Mourinho for the first time in the first leg in Istanbul on March 6, but his healthy respect for the man, who managed several huge clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United, is tempered by his lack of enthusiasm for the way he sets out his team to play.

He said: "It's not a personal thing, like I always said, it's about the club, it's about the players.

"So I'm not so busy with which manager I managed against in one moment in time.

"I think you guys [media] will love that. He's going to give you a lot of material.

"He is somebody who has won so many trophies. There are different managers with different styles. He won a lot of trophies in a certain style.

"I like even more managers with another style, but the respect is there.

"It's about winning at the end, and he did that at several places with several teams, and winning the biggest trophies that you can win in the world.

"He is somebody who's more defensive and reacting out of that style.

"Personally, I prefer more the managers who go full in their attacking force and playing out of that, but incredible respect in the way he did it. That's just a personal preference.

"It's an exciting two games, that everybody is looking forward to."