Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers discover opponents and route to final

Manchester United will face Real Sociedad in the Europa League last 16, while Tottenham play AZ Alkmaar and Rangers take on Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Last-16 ties will begin on March 6 with the second legs on March 13.

Man Utd and Spurs can only meet in the final but United could play Rangers in the semi-finals or have a reunion with their former manager Mourinho.

Tottenham sacked Mourinho in April 2021, less than a week before they were due to play in the Carabao Cup final, and can only face Fenerbache in the final.

Man Utd were the only team to complete the league phase unbeaten and finished third while Real Sociedad reached the last 16 with a 7-3 victory on aggregate over Midtjylland.

Spurs have already faced AZ Alkmaar, securing a 1-0 victory on their way to finishing fourth before the Dutch side earned an impressive 6-3 win on aggregate over Galatasaray in the knockout play-offs.

Rangers sneaked through in the final automatic place and now face Fenerbahce, who made the last 16 the hard way finishing in 24th and then beating Anderlecht 5-2 on aggregate.

Europa League last-16 draw

Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos

Fenerbahce vs Rangers

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt

FCSB vs Lyon

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao

Last 16: Real Sociedad

Quarter-final: Lyon or FCSB

Semi-final: Fenerbahce, Rangers, Roma or Athletic Bilbao

Final: Viktoria Plzen, Lazio, Olympiakos, Bodo/Glimt, Frankfurt, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar or Tottenham

Last 16: AZ Alkmaar

Quarter-final: Ajax or Frankfurt

Semi-final: Viktoria Plzen, Lazio, Olympiakos or Bodo/Glimt

Final: Real Sociedad, Man Utd, FCSB, Lyon, Fenerbahce, Rangers, AS Roma or Athletic Bilbao

Last 16: Fenerbahce

Quarter-final: Athletic Bilbao or AS Roma

Semi-final: Real Sociedad, Man Utd, FCSB or Lyon

Final: Viktoria Plzen, Lazio, Olympiakos, Bodo/Glimt, Frankfurt, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar or Tottenham

The quarter-finals are on April 10, with the return legs on April 17.

The semi-finals will take place on May 1, with second legs on May 8.

The final will be played at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21.

First legs

Feb 13: Midtjylland 1-2 Real Sociedad

Feb 13: Fenerbahce 3-0 Anderlecht

Feb 13: Ferencvaros 1-0 Viktoria Plzen

Feb 13: Union Saint-Gilloise 0-2 Ajax

Feb 13: AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Galatasaray

Feb 13: Porto 1-1 Roma

Feb 13: Twente 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

Feb 13: PAOK Salonika 1-2 FCSB

Second legs

Feb 20: Bodo/Glmit 5-2 Twente (agg 6-4)

Feb 20: FCSB 2-0 PAOK Salonika (agg 4-1)

Feb 20: Galatasaray 2-2 AZ Alkmaar (agg 3-6)

Feb 20: Roma 3-2 Porto (agg 4-3)

Feb 20: Ajax 1-2 Union Saint-Gilloise (agg 3-2)

Feb 20: Anderlecht 2-2 Fenerbahce (agg 2-5)

Feb 20: Viktoria Plzen 3-0 Ferencvaros (agg 3-1)

Feb 20: Real Sociedad 5-2 Midtjylland (agg 7-3)