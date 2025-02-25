Barry Ferguson: Rangers head coach said he couldn't turn down the opportunity after surprise call

Barry Ferguson says he was "surprised" at being asked to become Rangers head coach and has called for him to be judged at the end of the season.

Philippe Clement was sacked on Sunday after 16 months in charge, with coaches Alex Rae, Colin Stewart and Stephan van der Heyden also departing.

Ferguson has had just one training session ahead of taking his first game at Kilmarnock on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, after being appointed on Monday following a whirlwind 24 hours.

Ferguson has brought former players Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor back to the club as coaches, and they will work alongside Issame Charai - who was appointed Clement's assistant just last month.

"It's obviously been hectic but it's also been enjoyable," said Ferguson speaking in his first press conference on Tuesday. "Surprised that I got the call on Sunday but it only took five minutes to agree.

"Then it was a case of me trying to get my staff together which took only 10 or 12 hours. I was worried it was going to drag on a bit but thankfully it wasn't the case and I got the three guys I wanted to come in."

Ferguson won five top-flight titles, five League Cups and five Scottish Cups during his two spells as a player at Ibrox.

As a manager, he has had spells at Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic, as well as being Blackpool caretaker, although says he wasn't considering a return to the dugout until Rangers called.

"I wouldn't be sitting here if I didn't feel ready," said Ferguson, who had been working at Rangers as a club ambassador. "I went down a different route and came back and did a different role.

"Did I want to get into coaching and management? I wasn't thinking about it but when that phone call came there was no way I was going to turn it down.

"Judge me at the end of the three months. I have no issue with that. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I'm not taking this lightly. I would rather be judged come the end of the season but I also know I'll be judged game-to-game, that's the nature of the beast at Rangers."

Ferguson said he hadn't spoken to Clement following his departure and insisted he isn't thinking about whether he will land the permanent job.

Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership ahead of facing Kilmarnock on Wednesday and have reached the Europa League last 16. Ferguson knows he must make an instant impact.

"I've not got long because I've only had one training session but I'm not going to use that as an excuse in terms of the game against Kilmarnock," he said.

"We came in last night at about 4.30pm and me and the coaching staff sat down for four or five hours. We had to go through a lot of things so we were ready and prepared for the boys coming in this morning.

Image: Ferguson (L), Neil McCann (C), Billy Dodds (R) all played together at Rangers

"I've not filled them with too much information because I think it's too short notice but they totally understand which way we're going to go against a very good Kilmarnock team and a very good, experienced manager.

"I expect to win games of football. I expect them to give me everything they've got. That's one thing me and my coaching staff will give them. I had a brief meeting for five or 10 minutes today and I got it across. They fully understand my expectations of them.

"I was at both games [home defeats]. I could see it was clearly a group low on confidence. My job is to pick that up and I've certainly got a response. Driving in this morning at 7am that was my thought process - I needed to get a kick out of these guys and they certainly gave me it. I couldn't have asked for any more of them. I'm confident I will get a rise out of them."

James Tavernier will remain as captain and Ferguson revealed he has spoken with the right-back on Monday.

"I don't think there was any need to change," he said. "I had a good chat with him last night. It was good to get a good sit down with him. I looked him in the eyes and there's no doubt he will give me 100 per cent."

Of his coaches, Ferguson said: "Both Neil and Billy have experience of being managers at a good level," he said. "They've played for the club, alongside Allan, they know the expectations.

"They're bubbly around the place, big characters, like to get amongst the boys which is important because the last couple of weeks has been difficult for the players.

"It was important I got the right people in and also myself, it's important the players feel comfortable around good people and also good coaches."