Rangers manager search: Davide Ancelotti, Rob Edwards, Russell Martin, Steven Gerrard & more - who could be in the frame?

Rangers are hopeful of appointing a new manager within the coming weeks as they weigh up who is next to take charge at Ibrox.

Former captain Barry Ferguson was named head coach until the summer following Philippe Clement's sacking at the end of February.

It is believed Rangers chiefs are now working to cut down an extensive list of options.

Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, is one option of interest to Rangers. The 35-year-old - who has also been linked with Como - has worked under his dad at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

However, with Carlo joining Brazil later this month, Davide - who is known by incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell from his time at Goodison Park - is looking to become a manager in his own right.

Reports in Spain suggest talks are underway with Davide, adding that he could take charge at Ibrox in mid-June after assisting Carlo with Brazil on June 6 and 10, and could bring Real Madrid coach Francesco Mauri as his assistant.

Image: Davide Ancelotti (L) is looking to become a manager after years assisting his dad Carlo

Rob Edwards, who has also worked with Thelwell at Wolves, is also among the names under consideration. He has been out of work since leaving Luton Town in January.

It is understood former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons boss Russell Martin - who played for Rangers in 2018 - had been sounded out over the job, but it remains to be seen if he is an option the Gers opt for.

Image: Steven Gerrard led Rangers to the league title in 2021 without losing a match

Others to be linked to the job include former manager Steven Gerrard, plus ex-Bournemouth and Wolves boss Gary O'Neil who has been out of work since December 2024, and in-demand Danny Rohl, whose future at Sheffield Wednesday looks uncertain.

While other options are also being considered, Thelwell, Gers CEO Patrick Stewart and co will want to appoint Rangers' 20th permanent manager as soon as possible.

Rangers will return to pre-season training in June ahead of their Champions League qualifiers at the end of July, with the new Scottish Premiership season kicking off in the first weekend of August.

Any appointment will not need to wait on the official completion of the US takeover of Ibrox. A US consortium consisting of health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and the San Francisco 49ers investment arm, the 49ers Enterprises, are expected to take control in June.