Rangers manager search: Rob Edwards, Russell Martin, Davide Ancelotti, Steven Gerrard & more - who could be in the frame?
Various options are being considered as the Ibrox club work to appoint a new manager; Rangers return for pre-season in June ahead of Champions League qualifiers in July, while the new Premiership season starts in August; Gers set for US takeover by the 49ers and Andrew Cavenagh
Monday 12 May 2025 17:28, UK
Rangers are hopeful of appointing a new manager within the coming weeks as they weigh up who is next to take charge at Ibrox.
Former captain Barry Ferguson was named head coach until the summer following Philippe Clement's sacking at the end of February.
It is believed Rangers chiefs are now working to cut down an extensive list of options.
Rob Edwards, who worked with incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell at Wolves, is among the names under consideration. He has been out of work since leaving Luton Town in January.
It is understood former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons boss Russell Martin - who played for Rangers in 2018 - had been sounded out over the job, but it remains to be seen if he makes the final shortlist.
Sky Italy have reported that Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, is another option of interest to Rangers. The 35-year-old - who has also been linked with Como - has been working under his dad at the likes of Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.
However, with Carlo joining Brazil later this month, Davide - who is known by Thelwell from his time at Goodison Park - could look to become a manager in his own right.
Others to be linked to the job include former manager Steven Gerrard, plus ex-Bournemouth and Wolves boss Gary O'Neil who has been out of work since December 2024, and in-demand Danny Rohl, whose future at Sheffield Wednesday looks uncertain.
While there is no front runner at this stage, and other options are being considered, Thelwell, Gers CEO Patrick Stewart and co will want to appoint Rangers' 20th permanent manager as soon as possible.
Rangers will return to pre-season training in June ahead of their Champions League qualifiers at the end of July, with the new Scottish Premiership season kicking off in the first weekend of August.
Any appointment will not need to wait on the official completion of the US takeover of Ibrox. A US consortium consisting of health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and the San Francisco 49ers investment arm, the 49ers Enterprises, are expected to take control in June.