Rangers vs Club Brugge: Russell Martin tells squad to 'play with more joy' in Champions League play-off

Russell Martin is telling his Rangers squad to "play with joy" in their crucial Champions League play-off against Club Brugge.

They are at home in the first leg on Tuesday night, knowing they are within touching distance of a place in Europe's elite club competition.

It has been a tough start for the new head coach domestically, although he has found some respite in Europe with Champions League qualifying following wins against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen.

Image: Djeidi Gassama has scored four goals in Champions League qualifying

"The team needs to play with so much energy that the fans feed off that and so that will be the message to the players," he said.

"I spoke to the players this week about they have to enjoy, they have to play with a bit more joy here at Ibrox because it can be so special and so brilliant, and there's still a bit of tension at times and all that stuff.

"Our job is to give them enough clarity and consistency that they can actually enjoy playing for this football club and enjoy moments like that.

Image: Rangers beat Viktoria Plzen to reach the Champions League play-offs

"It should be one of the best opportunities and times of your career.

"Of course, it can be tough at times and all that stuff, but seize the opportunity that you have whilst you're here.

"There's not been enough like real moments of enjoying what they're doing. So it's our job to make sure we do that and, if we play like that with that energy, then I think the fans will enjoy it as well.

Image: Cyriel Dessers picked up the injury in Rangers qualifier away to Viktoria Plzen

Martin admits Cyriel Dessers is "touch and go" for the game, but he expects Jayden Meghoma to be registered in time after joining on a season-long loan from Brentford.

Dessers hurt his knee during last week's second leg against Plzen and the initial signs were that it may be a bad one. The prognosis was not as bad as feared though, but he may still miss out tomorrow night.

Image: Russell Martin has dismissed reports Nicolas Raskin has asked to leave Rangers

The former Southampton boss has also responded to reports Nico Raskin has asked to leave Rangers, after he admitted the Belgian midfield ace had had his head turned by summer speculation over his future.

"No, he's been really good," he added.

"We analysed his clips, me and him together, from the game against Plzen last Tuesday.

"So no, I've not heard anything (about him asking to leave). Not at all. He's been brilliant. I'm pretty sure Kevin (Thelwell, sporting director) and Patrick (Stewart, chief executive) would have told me if we'd heard that sooner."

