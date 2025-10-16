Kevin Muscat: Rangers in talks to appoint Shanghai Port boss as Russell Martin's successor at Ibrox

Rangers are holding further talks with Kevin Muscat and his club Shanghai Port as the search for a new head coach enters its final stages.

Sky Sports News revealed on Wednesday that Muscat was emerging as the frontrunner to replace Russell Martin.

Rangers are now locked in discussions with the 52-year-old Australian and his club, who are currently involved in a title race in China.

Muscat's side are two points clear at the top of the table, with the last of their four remaining league games scheduled for November 22.

If compensation between the clubs and personal terms with Muscat are agreed, his current situation could mean he can't depart for Ibrox until Shanghai Port's title race concludes.

Image: Muscat has won trophies as a boss in China, Japan and Australia

Rangers could then appoint an interim boss, with Neil McCann under consideration to take the reins temporarily before joining Muscat's backroom team upon his arrival.

Muscat and McCann played together at Ibrox during Muscat's only season at Rangers, as the club won a domestic treble in 2002/03.

Image: Kevin Muscat played alongside Neil McCann during his one season at Rangers

McCann, who has been working on Sky Sports' Scottish Premiership coverage during this campaign, was part of Rangers' interim setup last season under Barry Ferguson.

Muscat - who lost out on the Rangers job in 2023 to Philippe Clement - has won silverware as a boss in Australia, Japan, and China and is understood to have impressed the Rangers hierarchy.

Bosnich: Muscat a good choice for Rangers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Bosnich believes his former Australia teammate Kevin Muscat would be "a good choice" for Rangers as they look for Russell Martin's replacement

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Mark Bosnich believes his former Australia teammate Muscat would be "a good choice" for Rangers.

"A lot of people remember him as a player, he was a bit of a firebrand, to put it plainly," he said. "As a manager, he's a little bit opposite to that, would you believe. Often, that happens if you go through history.

"He was a disciple, you have to say, of Ange Postecoglou when he was starting out his managerial career, but he's a little bit different in terms of I think he's much more adaptable than Ange is, and he's willing to basically forsake a lot of his playing principles to make sure that he gets a result.

"He's had a good time in Japan, he's had a good time in China, he's had a great time here in Australia, but in Scotland it will be different and Rangers need to get back to where they should be.

"They've obviously had a very, very tough time, but with his old playing connection there and the fact that he really wants to prove himself, I think this would be a good opportunity for him and I think it would be a good choice for the club."

Smith to take charge of Dundee Utd game

Image: Steven Smith has been taking training since Russell Martin was sacked

Rangers return to action on Saturday against Dundee United and under-19 coach Steven Smith - who had two spells at Ibrox as a player - will be in charge for that game.

He has been leading first-team training alongside B team coach Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen.

Rangers are eighth in the Scottish Premiership following Russell Martin's 123-day tenure at the club.

Who else did Rangers speak to?

Image: Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl were among the other candidates

Former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard was among the candidates to replace Martin.

Despite constructive talks, Sky Sports News revealed on Saturday that Gerrard had pulled out of the process, with the timing of a possible move back to Glasgow thought to be an issue.

Danny Rohl - who was sounded by Rangers before they appointed Martin - was another option under consideration. The former Sheffield Wednesday boss was thought to have impressed Ibrox officials during talks but he withdrew from the race on Wednesday.

While he was keen to take over at Ibrox this week, it is believed he was aware others were ahead of him in the race.

Rangers had also sounded out the likes of ex-West Ham manager Graham Potter, former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil and Bo Svensson who was last at Union Berlin.

Who is leading the search?

Image: The likes of Kevin Thelwell, Patrick Stewart, Paraag Marathe and Andrew Cavenagh have been leading the search for a new boss

Ibrox chairman Andrew Cavenagh - who led the US takeover of the club in the summer - and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe promised a "rigorous, thoughtful recruitment process" to find Martin's successor.

They have been leading talks alongside 49ers Enterprises technical director Gretar Steinsson, Gers CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell,

While initial negotiations were in London, Cavenagh and co are back in America, with Thelwell and Stewart in Glasgow and Muscat in China - meaning time zones are adding a layer of complication to the process.