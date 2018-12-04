Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven leaves hospital after Scottish League Cup final injury

Gary Mackay-Steven clashed heads with Dedryck Boyata in the League Cup final

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty has confirmed Gary Mackay-Steven has left hospital after being treated for concussion.

Mackay-Steven was stretchered off during Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday after clashing heads with Dedryck Boyata shortly before half-time.

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital during the match but was later released on Monday after undergoing precautionary tests.

"He left yesterday afternoon and considering everything he is in good spirits," said Docherty, who confirmed Mackay-Steven would miss Wednesday's league game against Rangers.

"He went to hospital after the game but they thought he was okay to be let out and we had two doctors at the hotel.

"He was sick that night when he got out of the hospital.

"Apart from a sore head he is making a recovery just now and it is just important that we monitor him and make sure he is okay.

Mackay-Steven was taken to hospital after suffering concussion

"The medical team is keeping us advised. He has to go through certain tests to make sure he is okay for games coming up.

"Certainly he is ruled out of this game, we will speak to the medical staff with regards how he is at the weekend.

"We had a similar incident with Andrew Considine not that long ago. Andy was monitored by the medical team and went through the process of being ready to come back and play and he has never looked back."