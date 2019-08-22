Aberdeen name new training ground Cormack Park after vice-chairman Dave Cormack

Aberdeen have named their new training ground Cormack Park after vice-chairman Dave Cormack

Aberdeen have named their new training ground Cormack Park after vice-chairman and financial backer Dave Cormack.

The US-based businessman, who is a lifelong Aberdeen fan, has contributed the vast majority of the £12m required to construct the community sports hub and training facilities.

The training ground will be officially opened on October 31 and is the first phase of Aberdeen's new facilities which will eventually include a new stadium on the outskirts of the city.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne hailed Cormack

"My family and I are honoured to be recognised in this way and to be part of such a huge milestone in Aberdeen Football Club's history," Cormack said.

"Cormack Park will provide much needed purpose-built and best-in-class training facilities for Aberdeen players and coaching staff. As well as helping attract and retain talent, it will serve as an excellent community engagement base from which to inspire future generations for years to come.

"It is an essential component for Aberdeen's future success, on and off the pitch, and its impending completion marks a crucial time for the club as it looks to capitalise on these fantastic facilities and progress with phase two."

Cormack became a major shareholder and joined the Aberdeen board in 2017 and was then appointed as vice-chairman in December 2018.

"Dave is passionate about the club and his input has helped propel Aberdeen into a new and very exciting period as we look to complete the first phase at Kingsford in the coming months," chairman Stewart Milne added.

"As well as his financial contribution, Dave is a committed ambassador and has been instrumental in ensuring the future vision and success of the club through his fresh perspective, innovation and business acumen.

"I think it's only right we recognise his efforts and thank him, Fiona and their family for the continued, invaluable support. I am sure others will agree that naming the facility Cormack Park is a fitting tribute to Dave's contribution to the club."