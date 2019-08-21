Celtic Colts beaten by Clyde in Glasgow Cup after 50-year-old Danny Lennon comes on as sub

Danny Lennon retired from playing in 2008

Fifty-year-old Clyde manager Danny Lennon helped his side beat Celtic Colts 3-1 in the Glasgow Cup on Tuesday night - after bringing himself on as a second-half substitute.

Lennon, who ended his playing career 11 years ago, named himself on the Clyde bench due to an injury crisis.

He came on in the 76th minute to help Clyde see out the victory against a Celtic side which included promising youngsters such as Armstrong Oko-Flex and Luca Connell.

Lennon came on in the second-half with the score at 2-1

Clyde, who are bottom of Scottish League One after three games, won thanks to headers from Ally Love and Craig Howie, plus an own goal from Celtic defender Stephen Welsh.

Ewan Henderson scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot for Celtic, but it was not enough to prevent them from beginning their Glasgow Cup campaign with a defeat.

Lennon began his playing career at Hibernian and went on to play for Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle. He has been in charge at Clyde since 2017.