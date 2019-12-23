Aberdeen appeal Sam Cosgrove red card at Celtic
Manager Derek McInnes hopes his striker can play against Livingston on Boxing Day
Last Updated: 23/12/19 4:04pm
Aberdeen have lodged an appeal against Sam Cosgrove's sending off against Celtic on Sunday.
The striker was dismissed after a lunging tackle on Hoops defender Kristoffer Ajer, but boss Derek McInnes insisted after his side's 2-1 defeat that his player had done nothing wrong.
The Aberdeen boss says he is hoping the red card will be overturned enabling his top scorer to play against Livingston on Boxing Day.
"I'm hopeful that we've a chance to right a wrong with Sam's red card," said McInnes. "As I said, for me it's never a red card.
"I'm not considering being without Sam on Thursday and hopefully common sense will prevail. Livingston are on a very good run and we'll have a job on our hands for sure."
Cosgrove's case will now be heard by a Scottish Football Association fast-track disciplinary panel hearing on Tuesday.
