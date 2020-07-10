Aberdeen News

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove turns down Guingamp move

Last Updated: 10/07/20 7:26am

It is understood Guingamp offered £2.5m to Aberdeen for striker Sam Cosgrove

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove has turned down a move to French side Guingamp.

Sources close to the club have confirmed they received "a significant offer" for the 23-year old striker, believed to be more than £2.5m.

Cosgrove has opted against the move due to the short time-frame required for it to proceed, as well as due to feeling he has more to offer at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are battling the financial hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with players and staff undergoing a process of wage cuts.

Chairman Dave Cormack recently revealed the club is facing up to a potential £10m shortfall in income but confirmed that half of that has already been offset.

Aberdeen begin their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign against Rangers at Pittodrie, live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 1.

The Dons then travel to St Johnstone for another Sky Live game the following Saturday at 12.30pm.

