Aberdeen: Ryan Edmondson could miss four months due to ankle injury and returns to Leeds

Ryan Edmondson came off the bench in the defeat to Rangers earlier this month

Aberdeen have confirmed Ryan Edmondson could be out for up to four months after suffering an ankle injury in training.

A scan revealed the on-loan striker will miss three to four months, and the 19-year-old has now returned to parent club Leeds to see a specialist.

A Dons statement read: "The club this evening confirms Ryan Edmondson has suffered an ankle injury in training.

"A subsequent scan has revealed he could be out for up to three to four months and Ryan has now returned to Leeds United FC to see a specialist who will determine the next steps in his treatment."

Aberdeen only signed Edmondson on loan a fortnight ago after Sam Cosgrove sustained a knee injury which could keep him out for four months.

The length of Edmondson's own injury, and return to Leeds for further assessment, means he may not return to action before his loan deal expires in January.

Edmondson has only made one appearance for Aberdeen so far, coming off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Rangers on the opening day of the Premiership season.

Aberdeen have since had their subsequent three matches postponed after eight players broke coronavirus rules by visiting a bar.