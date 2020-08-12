Andy Walker: What an embarrassing start to the new Scottish football season

Celtic's Boli Bolingoli broke quarantine rules after travelling to Spain, days after Aberdeen players tested positive for coronavirus virus following a bar visit

What an embarrassing start to the new Scottish football season.

We're one of the few European leagues playing at the moment and I was looking forward to our players and clubs being at the forefront of a bigger audience than normal and showing everyone how strong, entertaining and competitive our game can be.

It has quickly descended into a farce.

Eight Aberdeen players were together in a restaurant following their opening-day defeat to Rangers with two of them contracting Covid-19, meaning the other six were forced to self-isolate for 14 days, a clear breach of the government guidelines.

It was headline-making drama and so high-profile that it must have hammered home to every club and every player just how delicate it was for Scottish football to resume after five months of patience and sacrifice.

Scottish Premiership under threat - a timeline Aug 1: Scottish Premiership season starts. Aberdeen lose opener 1-0 to Rangers. Eight players visit Aberdeen city centre bar after the defeat.

It beggared belief to hear of Celtic's Belgian full-back Boli Bolingoli display an astonishing arrogance and utter contempt for everyone else when he secretly flew to Spain for a day before returning to Scotland without self-isolating and coming on as a sub in the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

His carefree and careless attitude put players on both sides at risk.

As a result, the Scottish government stepped in last Friday to postpone St Johnstone vs Aberdeen on Saturday, St Mirren vs Celtic and Aberdeen vs Hamilton due to be played on Wednesday night and the clash in Glasgow this weekend between Celtic and Aberdeen.

2:44 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned of the postponements before official confirmation came First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned of the postponements before official confirmation came

Eight players at Aberdeen had Covid-19 issues and no one thought it was wise to postpone this fixture? Government intervention quickly ensured the game was off.

Despite Bolingoli's act of selfishness, the SPFL were still reluctant to cancel Celtic's game in Paisley and Hamilton were encouraged to travel to the city of Aberdeen where a huge spike in cases has been highlighted over the last 10 days or so.

I totally accept it's going to be a tight season to cram all the fixtures in but the safety of everyone surrounding a football match has to be the priority.

I listened to the National Clinical Director Jason Leitch saying on Tuesday that he still had concerns about the attitudes of players towards the guidelines. He could easily have highlighted some clubs' dubious approach too.

Before the issues with Bolingoli and the Aberdeen players, Rangers played a pre-season friendly against Dundee Utd and there was a question mark about the validity of some of the Rangers players' test results.

The friendly against Motherwell later the same day was delayed by a couple of hours because of a hold up with lab test results before it eventually went ahead.

St Mirren's friendly with St Johnstone was cancelled at short notice when seven of the Paisley staff returned inconclusive tests.

1:29 The Scottish Government's national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch says the players who have broken the rules have risked the health of the public The Scottish Government's national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch says the players who have broken the rules have risked the health of the public

Ross County were furious when they had arranged a pre-season game with Hibs in Edinburgh but the game couldn't go ahead after Hibs didn't get their test results back in time.

The Scottish Premiership was given special dispensation to resume on the condition that strict testing protocols were followed.

Granted, our game is not awash with money but you got the feeling too many clubs were not taking events seriously enough and there was certainly not enough leadership from a higher authority.

Over the last few months we've watched Scottish football tear itself apart with relationships between certain clubs shattered beyond repair.

Right now, too many of them have given the impression that they're not taking their privilege of being able to return to work as seriously as they should be. Fans are investing in their thousands with no live football on show. They deserve so much more.

4:17 Celtic boss Neil Lennon says everyone at the club is shocked and appalled at Boli Bolingoli's disregard for coronavirus protocols Celtic boss Neil Lennon says everyone at the club is shocked and appalled at Boli Bolingoli's disregard for coronavirus protocols

Celtic boss Neil Lennon strongly condemned Boli Bolingoli's "selfish" behaviour after his trip to Spain resulted in Celtic's next two Premiership fixtures being postponed.

Speaking to the media at a news conference, Lennon did not hold back when questioned about the incident, saying: "Unbeknown to us until yesterday, Bolingoli took a flight to Spain on the Monday and then flew back in on the Tuesday. One day in Spain, there's no logic in that.

"And then decided to keep it to himself, didn't tell anybody, trained all week, put everybody at risk in this bubble that we have created here and then obviously was a part of the squad, played on Sunday, put everybody at risk - the Kilmarnock players as well, the Kilmarnock staff - and then obviously the story broke yesterday and then he came clean.

1:29 Former Scotland striker James McFadden believes Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli will not play for the club again Former Scotland striker James McFadden believes Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli will not play for the club again

"In terms of club responsibility, we have apologised to all the other clubs in the division and the footballing support as a whole.

"We were absolutely livid, appalled. The club have been at the forefront of maintaining good practice, the protocols all in place, trying to get the game up and running and we have been bitterly and sorely let down by the selfish actions of one individual."

Celtic had earlier issued a lengthy statement in which they "unreservedly condemned" Bolingoli's conduct. The Hoops confirmed they were in touch with every SPFL club to apologise.

Three strikes and out for Scottish football?

Sky Sports News' Charles Paterson:

"If anything, Nicola Sturgeon is even more angry today than she was last Friday when she addressed the issue surrounding the Aberdeen players, who of course went to a bar over a week ago with two of them then testing positive for Covid-19 and six others self-isolating.

"She described that as 'unacceptable' then, and the message has not got through obviously to some players. Nicola Sturgeon has made a point of putting Scottish footballers on a pedestal, first of all to give it the special dispensation in order to operate in a professional environment.

0:42 Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has urged his team and fellow professionals to 'follow the guidelines' Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has urged his team and fellow professionals to 'follow the guidelines'

"Now that there have been two high-profile breaches, she is putting it on a pedestal again to say that it is essentially two strikes now for Scottish football. A third strike and she would not have an option but to suspend Scottish football. Footballers in this country are role models to the general public, but they are not obeying the rules in the government's view and that is simply not good enough.

"This creates a major fixture pile-up for Celtic. With these two games postponed, their next scheduled game is the Champions League qualifier next weekend against KR Reykjavik, and there has to be a question mark over that. UEFA will need to make a decision over that, and the Scottish government might have something to say about that too.

"The next scheduled SPFL game is August 22, with Celtic going to Dundee United. By then, they could be some way behind Rangers and other teams in the Premiership, so this is a major headache for Neil Lennon and for Celtic.

"But I think this is an embarrassment, more than anything, for Celtic at the moment."