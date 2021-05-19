Lewis Ferguson: Aberdeen midfielder hands in transfer request while Dons reject bid from Premier League club

Aberdeen have rejected a transfer request from Lewis Ferguson and have knocked back an "insulting" bid for the midfielder from a Premier League club.

Ferguson has excelled this season scoring eight goals from midfield in 30 Scottish Premiership appearances for Stephen Glass's side.

The 21-year-old's exploits last season saw him named the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year for 2020 and he was also nominated for this year's accolade.

The former Hamilton midfielder has been linked with a move to a number of teams and Aberdeen revealed an English top-flight side have approached the Pittodrie club over Ferguson's services.

A club statement read: "Aberdeen Football Club is greatly disappointed to have received a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson today.

"This request, made after the Club dismissed what can only be described as an insulting offer from an English Premier League club for one of Scotland's most talented young midfield players, was rejected immediately.

"The Club holds Lewis in the highest regard. Having made a significant investment to both acquire and develop Lewis, he has a bright future ahead of him as an integral part of Stephen Glass's squad."

Ferguson arrived at Pittodrie from Hamilton in 2018 and the Scotland U21 international has made 124 appearances for the Dons in all competitions and scored 21 times. Ferguson is under contract at Aberdeen until 2024.

Glass's side finished fourth in the Premiership and will compete in the second qualifying round in the new European Conference League in July.