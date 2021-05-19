Lewis Ferguson: Aberdeen midfielder hands in transfer request while Dons reject bid from Premier League club

Aberdeen have rejected a transfer request from Lewis Ferguson and have knocked back an "insulting" bid for the midfielder from a Premier League club.
Ferguson has excelled this season scoring eight goals from midfield in 30 Scottish Premiership appearances for Stephen Glass's side.
The 21-year-old's exploits last season saw him named the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year for 2020 and he was also nominated for this year's accolade.
The former Hamilton midfielder has been linked with a move to a number of teams and Aberdeen revealed an English top-flight side have approached the Pittodrie club over Ferguson's services.
- Transfer Centre - LIVE! | John McGinn: Hampden games will help last-16 hopes
- Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson, David Turnbull in Scotland Euro 2020 squad
A club statement read: "Aberdeen Football Club is greatly disappointed to have received a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson today.
Trending
- AJ given 48-hour deadline by WBO | Usyk lurks
- Shipyards, geese & Liverpool - Sir Alex's management secrets
- Fury: Wilder wants $20m | WBO plan AJ-Usyk
- 'Not my finest hour' - Potter explains role in Pep row
- Gilmour, Turnbull, Patterson in Scotland Euros squad
- Race for Europe: Who needs what in final week?
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Why Fury should worry about a vengeful Wilder
- 'Lewis beat me! 'Vettel avoids offering advice in title duel
- Levy: Spurs lost sight of DNA | focus on 'attacking' coach
"This request, made after the Club dismissed what can only be described as an insulting offer from an English Premier League club for one of Scotland's most talented young midfield players, was rejected immediately.
"The Club holds Lewis in the highest regard. Having made a significant investment to both acquire and develop Lewis, he has a bright future ahead of him as an integral part of Stephen Glass's squad."
Ferguson arrived at Pittodrie from Hamilton in 2018 and the Scotland U21 international has made 124 appearances for the Dons in all competitions and scored 21 times. Ferguson is under contract at Aberdeen until 2024.
Glass's side finished fourth in the Premiership and will compete in the second qualifying round in the new European Conference League in July.