Sir Alex Ferguson statue: Aberdeen to honour former manager's 'immense' tenure with Andy Edwards sculpture

Aberdeen have commissioned a statue of Sir Alex Ferguson to commemorate his "immense" contribution to the club.

Sir Alex managed the Dons from 1978 to 1986, winning three league titles, four Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup domestically.

His crowning achievement came in 1982‐1983 when Aberdeen beat Real Madrid 2‐1 to win the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in Gothenburg, following that up with Super Cup victory against Hamburg over two legs.

"I am thrilled and honoured by this recognition from Aberdeen Football Club, where I spent a fantastic and memorable part of my managerial career," said Sir Alex, who left Aberdeen for Manchester United in 1986.

"I am particularly pleased with the image the club has chosen to base the statue on and with the choice of sculptor whose recent work is incredibly lifelike. I can't wait to see it!"

Image: Sir Alex Ferguson was given the freedom of the city of Aberdeen in 1999, the same year in which he was knighted

The bronze statue will be made by sculptor Andy Edwards and will be based on a photograph taken of Sir Alex at Easter Road in 1980 after their title win.

It will be located on the external concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand at Pittodrie, with Aberdeen planning further statues to honour other heroes of the club.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: "Sir Alex's contribution to the club was immense and it's fitting that we honour him in this way.

"His arrival at Pittodrie heralded the start of the most successful period in the club's history and put Aberdeen firmly on the football map of Europe.

"The year after next marks the 40th anniversary of our European Cup Winners' Cup triumph in Gothenburg, along with winning the European Super Cup, so while this honour is long overdue, it comes at a fitting time.

Image: Sir Alex Ferguson with the 'Gothenburg Greats' during a pre-season friendly at Pittodrie in 2008

"We began exploring the idea of a series of statues to recognise those legends who have made a lasting impact on the club, over 18 months ago, but the process stalled due to the pandemic.

"It's now very much back on our agenda and, when it came to deciding the subject of the first one, there was of course only one option, Sir Alex Ferguson."

Chris Gavin of AFC Heritage Trust added: "We are delighted to be involved with this project. Sir Alex is not only the greatest Aberdeen manager, but one of the great living Scots, known throughout the World for the top‐class boss that he is."

Aberdeen expect the statue to be unveiled later this year.