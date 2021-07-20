Scott Brown: New Aberdeen team captain says his experience can help Scottish Premiership club in quest for silverware

Scott Brown hopes his experience of winning trophies can help his new club Aberdeen as they target silverware of their own.

The newly-named Aberdeen team captain joined the Dons this summer after 14 successful years at Celtic, and will work under a familiar face in new boss Stephen Glass.

The 36-year-old, who will combine his playing duties with coaching responsibilities, revealed tough battles with Aberdeen down the years convinced him it was the perfect place to continue his career.

Image: Brown says Aberdeen always gave his former club Celtic a tough challenge

"They pushed us all the way, they gave us (Celtic) a great challenge," Brown told Sky Sports News.

"That was what pushed me towards Aberdeen and knowing Stephen (Glass) as well, that helped.

"They have had ambition, they have been to semi-finals and finals in the past and I want to try and help them, hopefully push them over and hopefully we can get some medals to this club."

Brown is excited for his new challenge at Pittodrie but is insistent a change in scenery will not result in him toning down his combative style of play.

Image: Brown insists he will not change his full-blooded playing style at Aberdeen

"I might not be everybody's cup of tea, I gather that," Brown said.

"I wasn't everybody's cup of tea at Celtic or Hibs either and I have not really changed as a player over the last 14 years.

"I have always got that drive, I like to do the ugly part of the game as well, I like to stick my foot in, I like to wind opponents up. It's part and parcel of who I have been over the last 20 years of my career.

"I don't think now is any time for me to change and I am going to be the exact same once I play against Celtic, once I play against Hibs, Hearts, whoever it is, and I am going to have that focus, that drive to win the game."