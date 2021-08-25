Andrew Considine: Aberdeen defender ruled out until after Christmas after knee surgery

Andrew Considine ruled out for four months after having knee surgery; 34-year-old defender suffered cruciate ligament injury against Qarabag in Baku last week; Aberdeen host second leg of Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday, trailing 1-0

Wednesday 25 August 2021 15:45, UK

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confirms defender Andy Considine has undergone ligament surgery and will be out until Christmas

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine had been ruled out until after Christmas after having knee surgery.

The 34-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the first leg of the Europa Conference League play-off against Qarabag in Baku last week and had an operation on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the return game at Pittodrie on Thursday, with Aberdeen down 1-0, manager Stephen Glass said: "Andy went to see a specialist yesterday, he has today had his cruciate repaired so he is going to be out beyond Christmas.

"It is something that he will be able to get back from, he is a great professional, and we believe he will come back strong and ready to go not too long after Christmas hopefully."

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and Aberdeen

Glass added: "The first concern is for Andy himself. He is in good spirits but he is obviously going to be disappointed because he has been brilliant since we came in.

"He is an unbelievable example to young players at the club, he is a great professional, one of the best that I have ever encountered.

"So we are hugely disappointed for him, but we are here to support him in his rehab and as soon as he is back in the building everyone is here to help him get back on track."

