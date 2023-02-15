Aberdeen considering several options to replace Jim Goodwin as manager | Barry Robson to remain in interim charge

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists the club will take its time in appointing a new manager, with Barry Robson to remain in interim charge until at least the end of February.

Cormack is searching for a new boss after sacking Jim Goodwin minutes after their 6-0 defeat at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership last month.

​​​​​​Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke and ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder are among the names linked to the job at Pittodrie, with Cormack saying "there has been a high level of interest as well as some unfounded speculation."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Motherwell under interim boss Barry Robson

Incoming chief executive Alan Burrows - who is leaving his role at managerless Motherwell for the Dons - will be involved in the club's next appointment once he begins in the north-east.

In a statement, Cormack said: "Aberdeen FC's recruitment for a new manager is progressing with potential candidates being considered against the detailed criteria and philosophy the club has set out.

"It is vital that we carry out the necessary diligence in drawing up a shortlist before embarking on any serious talks or interviews.

Image: Chairman Dave Cormack says Aberdeen will be 'patient' in the search for a new manager

"Alan Burrows, who starts as chief executive on February 27, will be involved in the next steps. It's important that we take our time and be patient.

"In the meantime, Barry Robson, supported by Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson, will continue to lead the first team and they are wholly focused on preparations for Saturday's match."

Could Aberdeen still clinch European football?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kris Boyd analyses Motherwell and Aberdeen's search for new managers and if the Dons can seal European football for next season

After beating Motherwell 3-1 at Pittodrie to seal a first win under Robson, the Dons are seventh in the Scottish Premiership - a point off the top six and three behind fourth-placed Livingston - as they chase European football for next season.

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd believes despite the search for a new manager and a poor run of results that saw the club drop from third to seventh since Christmas, Aberdeen could still finish in the top four.

"European football is realistic for them," he said. "They are just three points off Livingston, although they've played a game more.

"I think Aberdeen will look to pick up a lot of points at home this season and if they can pick up points here and there on the road, that gap is nothing.

"Their form hasn't been great but it can change so quickly - look at Hibs where you felt as if their coaching staff were under pressure but two wins and a draw later things look very different.

"For that last European spot, St Mirren, Hibs, Aberdeen and Livingston are in the race and it'll go all the way."

Who do the fans want in charge?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aberdeen supporter Glen Schreuder discusses the club's search for new manager and aims for the season

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Aberdeen fan Glen Schreuder said:

"I think in the long run we'd be looking for someone else to take permanent charge.

"But the consensus right now among the fans is that Barry is in place until the end of the season, and there isn't significant pressure on that to change right now, as long as results don't deteriorate too much.

"I think without that Aberdeen fans will be happy at the moment."

Image: Sky Sports will show up to 48 cinch Premiership games live this season

Sunday February 19: Motherwell vs Hearts, kick-off 12pm

Sunday March 5: St Mirren vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday March 18: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm