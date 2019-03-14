Heart of Midlothian News

Clevid Dikamona signs new Hearts contract until summer 2020

Last Updated: 14/03/19 11:44am

Clevid Dikamona joined Hearts on a free transfer in September 2018
Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2020, Craig Levein has confirmed.

Dikamona has made 21 appearances this season, scoring once, after signing as a free agent in September.

The Congolese international formed a solid defensive partnership with Jimmy Dunne when John Souttar and Christophe Berra were out injured earlier in the campaign, and the 28-year-old admits he is delighted to extend his deal at Tynecastle.

Dikamona has proved popular with Hearts fans since arriving at the club
"I'm very happy because I have another year to show that I can bring something to this team," he told the club's website.

"Of course, I have enjoyed my time at Hearts so far. Every year, since I started playing football, I have aimed to play at a higher level and now I am at a big club in Hearts.

"We are playing for the top spots in the league, Europe and a cup final and I hope that next season we can play for even more.

"It's the first time I've had the opportunity to play in two semi-finals in one season so I am really enjoying it here."

Dikamona has quickly become a fans' favourite at Hearts with his all-action displays and personality on social media, but he believes his popularity is mostly down to his performances.

"I think that if I am popular with the fans then it is because I try to give everything on the pitch," he added.

"The fans recognise that I give everything that I have and I am very happy for that.

"I want to say thank you to them, and I will just keep going and give everything that I have."

Livingston captain Craig Halkett is on Levein's radar
Levein also confirmed that the club are interested in signing Livingston centre-back Craig Halkett on a pre-contract agreement.

Halkett is a product of the Rangers youth academy but left Glasgow in January 2016 seeking regular first-team football. The 23-year-old quickly became a key player for Livingston and helped the club to record back-to-back promotions.

