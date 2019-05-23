Hearts will need A-game to beat Celtic, says Craig Levein

0:38 Craig Levein says his Hearts team ‘signed up to play in big occasions' as they prepare to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday Craig Levein says his Hearts team ‘signed up to play in big occasions' as they prepare to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday

Craig Levein says Hearts will take momentum from wins against Celtic in the last two seasons ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup final against the Hoops at Hampden Park.

Hearts hammered Celtic 4-0 last season and beat them again at the beginning of this campaign as they set the early pace in the Scottish Premiership before falling away, eventually finishing sixth.

Celtic are aiming for an unprecedented triple treble, while former Scotland manager Levein is looking to win the first trophy of his career.

Levein said: "We are going for the single single and it is just as important to us.

"We have recent history of beating Celtic and I feel that the preparation for the game, particularly the last two or three weeks has gone extremely well, especially getting some players back, makes me feel better.

"The proof will be in the pudding of course but we can beat Celtic, we have proven that, we have got a big occasion in us, I am certain of that.

"It is just about all of us bringing our A-game at the right time and possibly having the rub of the green as well - that will be needed."

Mikey Johnston netted twice as Celtic beat Hearts 2-1 in the league last weekend

Hearts have only won one game in the last eight - and were beaten 2-1 by Celtic last weekend - but Levein insists his players are ready to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

He said: "They have had a frustrating season as well but they all came to Hearts to be involved in occasions like the one we will be involved in on Saturday.

"There is no place for feeling nervous, they all signed up to play in this type of occasion. For me it is excitement, that is the over-riding feeling at this moment in time and I am sure that the players will be the same.

"I don't feel that our run of form has any bearing whatsoever on what we will do on Saturday.

"It sounds a bit counter-intuitive but it gives me great hope, that we have beaten Celtic already, we can do it again."