Hearts manager search prioritised over new sporting director

Hearts have begun interviewing for the vacant manager's position and have set that as a priority over finding a new sporting director, Sky Sports News understands.

Hearts owner Ann Budge compiled a list of applicants to replace Craig Levein last week and has started the process of shortlisting after returning from a trip abroad.

Levein was sacked as Hearts boss at the end of October and will remain at the club until the end of the season when his contract ends, working to "develop and improve the structure of the backroom and youth operations", but will not return to his director-of-football role.

Budge said that she is keen to create a new sporting director role as part of the recruitment process to find a new manager.

Caretaker manager Austin MacPhee, who is currently working in his role as assistant to Michael O'Neill at Northern Ireland, won't return to Hearts first-team duties until next week, but it is believed he would be interested in either role available at Tynecastle.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is Hearts' number one choice for the manager's job, but the 55-year-old has played down links to the club and says there are "exciting times" ahead at Motherwell, who currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Dundee manager Neil McCann, who won the Scottish Cup at Hearts, has already expressed his interest in the managerial vacancy at Tynecastle.