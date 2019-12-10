Daniel Stendel: Hearts owner Anne Budge says club don't owe Barnsley compensation

0:37 Hearts owner Ann Budge claims the club do not owe Barnsley any compensation after appointing manager Daniel Stendel. Hearts owner Ann Budge claims the club do not owe Barnsley any compensation after appointing manager Daniel Stendel.

Hearts owner Ann Budge believes there is nothing to suggest the club owe Barnsley compensation for new boss Daniel Stendel.

The German was appointed as Hearts manager on a two-and-half-year deal on Saturday, but his former employers are seeking a settlement from the Scottish Premiership club.

Barnsley, who announced a "separation" with Stendel on October 8, have accused Stendel of breaching contract by holding talks with a rival Championship club while at Oakwell.

Speaking on Tuesday at Stendel's unveiling, Budge said: "I'm satisfied that at this moment in time we've nothing to suggest there is any compensation due and on that basis we're carrying on.

Daniel Stendel and Ann Budge speak to the media on Tuesday at the unveiling of the new Hearts boss

"I was as frustrated as everybody else that the process was taking some time.

"We wanted to do it properly but we've got here and I'm sure it was worth the wait."

"Any complication that arises in a process is going to create a delay a bit of a delay, so without question (Barnsley's intervention) did delay the process.

"Was I ever in any doubt? It would be wrong to say I didn't ever have any. There were times where I thought this is difficult.

"But we were persistent, I wanted it to happen and so we kept going."

Stendel insisted in a statement that his relationship with Barnsley was terminated with "immediate effect" when they relieved him of his duties two months ago and that the club's hierarchy has refused to speak to him for a fortnight.

Stendel says he always remained committed to Barnsley during his Oakwell reign

"I'm happy to be here and I'm looking forward to the first game," said Stendel, who refused to discuss the allegations he breached his Barnsley contract.

"I've said all that I want in my statement, so I think that's enough (about Barnsley).

"I am happy I can train Hearts and I think that is the main thing today."

Hearts are joint-bottom in the Premiership, after a run of just one win from their last 10 league matches, but Stendel is optimistic about his new job.

"Our first talks were positive and after that the feeling of trust I got here was more important than money and other things.

New Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has promised to increase confidence within the squad and excite the supporters with his brand of football.

"I felt the club wanted me, my personality and my ideas of how to play football.

"There is a nice stadium and really good supporters. The reaction after I signed on social media was so positive and I hope I can bring the success back to Hearts.

"We need to change the game on the pitch. I cannot say we'll win the next three games but we can show more confidence, play more in front so that you can see this is the Hearts style.

"We want to excite the fans so that they say, 'OK that was a nice game, next week we'll come back'.

"We want to win more games and when we win more than we lose, we'll step up the table."

Stendel hopes to reunite with his Barnsley assistant Chris Stern, but for now will work with Austin MacPhee - who remains in the running to be named the club's new sporting director - and coaches Jon Daly and Liam Fox.