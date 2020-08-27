Aaron Hickey: Bologna make bid for Hearts defender

Aaron Hickey could be on his way to Italy

Serie A side Bologna have made a bid for highly-rated Hearts defender Aaron Hickey.

The offer is believed to be in the region of £1.5m for the 19-year-old left-back, who made 22 appearances in the Scottish Premiership as Hearts were relegated last season.

Hearts owner Ann Budge confirmed that the club were in negotiations with an unnamed "European club", which is understood to be Bologna.

Budge says they received the offer for Hickey on Tuesday, and she expects him to leave Tynecastle in the near future.

Hickey, who has just one year left on his current deal, has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe, including Bayern Munich, Celtic and AC Milan.

