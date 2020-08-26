Celtic 1-2 Ferencvaros: Scottish champions crash out of Champions League qualifiers again

Celtic hopes of reaching the Champions League group stages were ended after they crashed to a 2-1 home defeat to Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round at Celtic Park.

Neil Lennon's side last reached the group stages in 2017, but they fell behind inside seven minutes on Wednesday night when David Siger's 20-yard strike found the bottom corner.

Celtic dominated possession and deservedly levelled eight minutes into the second period when Ryan Christie's effort deflected in.

But striker Tokmac delivered the decisive blow with a cool finish beneath Vasilis Barkas to consign the Scottish champions to another bitterly disappointing exit.

Two seasons ago, it was AEK Athens while last campaign it was Cluj, and Celtic will now have to negotiate the third qualifying round and a play-off to reach the group stages of that competition.

Image: Callum McGregor cuts inside as he looks to make something happen for Celtic

Player ratings Celtic: Barkas (6), Elhamed (6), Jullien (6), Ajer (6), Taylor (7), Brown (6), McGregor (6), Ntcham (7), Forrest (6), Christie (6), Elyounoussi (6).



Subs: Ajeti (n/a), Frimpong (n/a).



Ferencvaros: Dibusz (7), Botka (7), Kovacevic (7), Blazic (7), Civic (7), Siger (7), Kharatin (7), Somalia (7), Isael (6), Tokmac (8), Uzuni (6).



Subs: Boli (n/a), Skvarka (n/a)



Man of the match: Tokmac.

Celtic punished for lacking clinical touch

This was a good opportunity for Celtic to progress in the Champions League so defeat will be a bitter pill to swallow. Celtic were without their talisman Odsonne Edouard and it showed during torrential weather conditions in the East End of Glasgow in the opening 45 minutes.

Having routed Icelandic champions KR Reykjavik 6-0 in their opening qualifying round, this was a huge step up in class against a side unbeaten in their last seven European games on the road.

Image: Celtic were behind as early as the seventh minute courtesy of David Siger

Ferencvaros may have entered the game with just two competitive matches this season under their belts, but Hungary's Green Eagles have just secured back-to-back titles under Sergei Rebrov - and his team were in front inside seven minutes.

Team news Celtic were without striker Odsonne Edouard due to a thigh complaint. The hosts lined up with Ryan Christie through the middle rather than handing Patryk Klimala the chance to lead the line.



Albian Ajeti started on the bench as he looked to continue to build up his fitness.

Celtic failed to clear Isael's corner, and as the ball broke kindly on the edge of the box for Siger, the midfielder moved away from Scott Brown before finding the bottom corner with an unstoppable drive.

Lennon, who surpassed his old manager Martin O'Neill's European milestone by taking charge of Celtic on the continent for the 54th time, knew his side would need to be patient having been surprised by their opponents' 3-4-3 formation. Chances duly fell their way as the opening period progressed, but all from distance.

Image: Olivier Ntcham nips in to start another Celtic attack on Wednesday

Remarkably, Celtic had 16 shots and had 69 per cent possession, but only three of those attempts were on target and all were comfortable for Denes Dibusz in the Ferencvaros goal.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Callum McGregor both saw low drives hit the side-netting while Ryan Christie's tame effort was straight into the gloves of Dibusz as an animated Lennon headed down the tunnel at the interval.

Celtic started the second period with intent, with Olivier Ntcham's inviting delivery evading everyone, but within eight minutes of the restart, the Scottish champions were deservedly level albeit with a slice of good fortune.

Image: Ryan Christie celebrates his equaliser against Ferencvaros

Taylor and Elyounoussi were again involved as the ball was set up for Christie, and his shot looped over Dibusz via a deflection off Adnan Kovacevic.

Celtic had the chance to go ahead when Hatem Abd Elhamed's ball was met by Ntcham but his volley struck the underside of the crossbar. It was one-way traffic as Greg Taylor's cute pass was finished well by Elyounoussi but from a fractionally offside position.

Image: Celtic boss Neil Lennon watches on in the Champions League qualifier

Lennon will be delighted with the reaction from his players, but they were undone in routine fashion as a long clearance surprised Abd Elhamed, allowing Tokmac to gain a yard and finish low beyond Barkas.

Celtic brought on Albian Ajeti and still had a number of chances to force the game into extra time as Christie's low cross from the byline just failed to pick out Elyounoussi, but when Ntcham's speculative shot trundled through to Dibusz, Celtic's game was up.

Just three days after Bayern Munich won last season's Champions League, Celtic are already out of the 2020/21 edition, with Lennon keeping his players in the home dressing room for some time after the final whistle.

What's next?

Celtic host Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at 3pm on Saturday. Lennon's men are now likely to enter a one-legged Europa League third qualifying round tie on September 24, although they could be one of two teams drawn to go straight through to the play-off round.