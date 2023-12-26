Hearts: Steven Naismith discusses Lawrence Shankland's future and the Edinburgh derby versus Hibernian

Hearts boss Steven Naismith says the club are prepared for every eventuality when it comes to the future of captain Lawrence Shankland.

The 28-year-old heads towards the January transfer window with four goals in his last three appearances, capped off with a wonder strike during Saturday's 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Shankland, who will have another chance to impress in Wednesday's Edinburgh derby live on Sky Sports, has been the subject of much speculation in recent months but his manager is relaxed about any potential bids.

Naismith told Sky Sports News: "When you're doing well there's always interest. I've always said the Scottish league is not a league that can decide when players leave or when they don't. Every club in Scotland has the same idea that at some point players move on but as a club we are in a great situation.

"We've got a great structure, we are trying to be progressive and develop on and off the pitch and Shanks is a big part of that but there's always going to be interest there when you're doing well, I understand that.

"As a club, we are comfortable with the situation and what might happen. We are ready for all eventual outcomes.

"He's a big player for us. He's a leader, he's been the captain since Craig Gordon got injured and he's shown loads of qualities.

"Even when he's not been scoring he's got great quality and I think he'd be the first to say there's a lot of hard work that goes on deeper in the pitch to get him chances and supply him with the quality we have done.

"He's in a rich vein of form and it's a good time of the season but it's also a good season to be in good form when there's a Euros coming in the summer."

'Derby is more than just three points'

Naismith is still awaiting his first derby win as Hearts manager but does go into the game with his side five points ahead of their rivals from Leith.

The teams last met in October when a quickfire double from Elie Youan saw the Jambos throw away a two-goal lead to draw the game 2-2 at Tynecastle Park.

As a player, Naismith played in Old Firm and Merseyside derbies and believes the Edinburgh version is right up there in terms of rivalry and importance.

"I've said many times, the Edinburgh derby is a proper derby," he said. "It's not just two teams that are close by. It's a rivalry between two teams trying to compete for the same goals and it makes for a good night's entertainment.

"There are two sets of fans that are really passionate about their team. They want the best and follow their team throughout the country, so it feels similar to these other derbies in that it means more than just the three points.

"We'd rather have had better results. In the derby earlier this season there was some brilliant stuff from us but there were 83 seconds of disastrous stuff that cost us three points.

"I thought we were in control for most of it and even when it went to 2-2 we pushed to try and get the third goal but we should've managed the game better than that.

"I'm pleased to say that from then until now we do manage games much better. Our structure and decision making are good so we are full of confidence going into it."

'Sky Sports access good insight for fans'

Image: Sky Sports will bring fans closer to the action when Hibernian host Hearts

It promises to be a groundbreaking night in Scotland's capital with Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery wearing a microphone to enable fans at home to hear his input from the sidelines and he will also speak live to the commentary teams as the game goes on.

His assistant Sergio Raimindo will wear a bodycam to give a first-person perspective from the dugout, something which will also be worn by a Hearts player during the warm-up.

Image: Nick Montgomery (left) will wear a microphone during the game and coach Sergio Raimundo will wear a bodycam

Sky Sports will also have cameras in the home dressing room and access to the Hearts hotel for their pre-match meal.

Naismith is looking forward to seeing how it all comes across and said: "The biggest thing that will come from it is the fans get to understand a bit more of what happens behind the scenes.

"I'm pretty sure it'll be an entertaining watch and it will be good for giving that insight. Personally, for me, there are still things we need to keep to ourselves and keep that honesty to ourselves within the group."