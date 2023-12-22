Hibernian vs Hearts: Sky Sports to deliver series of new innovations for Edinburgh derby

Sky Sports will deliver a series of new innovations for the Edinburgh derby, bringing fans closer to the action as Hibernian host Hearts live on Sky.

Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery will wear a microphone during the match, enabling fans at home to hear specific coaching and tactics from the sideline and will also speak live to the commentary team as the game goes on.

Assistant Sergio Raimundo will wear a bodycam to give a first-person perspective of the team on the pitch from the dugout - with cameras also in the home dressing room before and after the game, plus at half-time.

Fans will also get unique behind-the-scenes access with Sky Sports given access to the Hearts team hotel for their pre-match meal, and a Jambos player will wear a bodycam during their pre-match warmup to deliver a new depth of coverage.

There will also be interviews behind the scenes including Hibs boss Montgomery in his office plus a player during his pre-match preparation in the dressing room and on-pitch interviews after the game.

Image: Nick Montgomery (left) will wear a microphone during the game and coach Sergio Raimundo will wear a bodycam

The broadcast aims to capture the passion, drama and key moments of the derby, and follows Sky Sports' EFL 'Innovation Game' last season, which included new behind-the-scenes access for the broadcast of the Wycombe vs Portsmouth match in League One.

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports' director of football: "We strive to be at the forefront of innovation and continue to explore new ways we can enable fans to get closer to the action with our coverage. We are delighted to have been able to work alongside Hibs, Hearts and the SPFL, with a joint ambition to tell the story of this hugely competitive derby to our audience in a new and exciting way."

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive added: "We're really pleased to have been able to work with both clubs and Sky Sports to showcase their latest broadcasting innovations, helping put supporters right at the heart of the action in the Edinburgh derby.

"It promises to be a cracking game and we're excited to see how the technology brings the match experience even closer for viewing fans."

