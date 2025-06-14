Craig Gordon: Hearts & Scotland keeper eyes 'perfect ending' at World Cup but admits this season could be his last

"It would be the perfect ending."

As Craig Gordon prepares for his 24th season in professional football, he is also thinking about how he wants to bow out with Hearts and Scotland.

The veteran goalkeeper, who will turn 43 in December, has signed on for another year at Tynecastle Park in a bid to help his club improve on a disappointing campaign.

Image: Gordon believes Scotland are good enough to reach next summer's World Cup

He also believes the current Scotland squad is good enough to reach next summer's World Cup in North America to give him his international swansong on the biggest stage.

The national team have not qualified for the tournament since 1998, and Gordon wants to play at a major tournament after injury denied him a place at Euro 2020 before he was left out of the squad for Euro 2024.

"If I could write it right now, that would be the perfect ending [to end my career at the World Cup]," he told Sky Sports News.

"Obviously that is what's at the end of the season. We all know that the World Cup is there.

"We need to do very well in the six games to make sure that we're there and we're not in a play-off.

"To win the group is not impossible. I think there will be two other teams, at least, that think they can top that group. It's there on the horizon.

"We get that little bit of luck and we can go on and do something special."

'It looks like my last year'

Image: Hearts will face Gordon's former club Sunderland in his testimonial match in July

Hearts will play newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland on July 26 to mark Gordon's testimonial year ahead of a season he expects to be his last at Tynecastle Park.

"I think at this moment in time, this looks like the last year. You never know," the former Black Cats keeper added.

"I'd never 100 per cent write it off. I just want to get my body in the best shape possible for this season and play as many games as I can. Who knows, if things go well then it might not be the end.

"At this stage, I'm just giving it one week at a time. Making sure I'm trying to stay fit and able to play games."

Gordon is also preparing to play under his 12th permanent manager at the Gorgie club after Derek McInnes was appointed as Neil Critchley's replacement last month.

And the former Killie boss is someone Gordon is looking forward to working with.

Image: Derek McInnes joined Hearts on a four-year deal after leaving Kilmarnock

"His teams that I've always played against have been really difficult to play against," the former Celtic number one said.

"Always give you a hard game. If he brings that to us I think that's going to be a great attribute.

"I know he's spoken to a number of the players already and everybody has said about his enthusiasm and how much he's ready to get started.

"He's already given the place a lift just even by speaking to the guys on the phone.

"I think everybody's excited and looking forward to getting in, getting started and getting down to work and getting ready for the start of the season."

