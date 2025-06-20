Lawrence Shankland: Hearts is 'best option' for out-of-contract striker, says head coach Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes believes Hearts is the "best option" for Lawrence Shankland but admits a decision needs to be made "sooner rather than later."

The striker is out of contract at Tynecastle Park and is yet to accept a new deal as he also considers other options available to him.

Shankland struggled for form last season but netted four and provided two assists in the club's final four games of the season, taking his tally to 68 goals in 137 appearances.

The 29-year-old, who has 16 caps for Scotland, has been offered a three-year extension with McInnes keen to hold onto him.

"I'm in constant dialogue with Lawrence, spoke to his agents as well several times through the last few weeks but Lawrence has obviously got a lot to consider," the new Hearts head coach told Sky Sports News.

"We think we're a really strong option for him, whether we're the best option in Lawrence's eyes we've got to wait and see but there'll come a point really that we need to draw a line under it and Lawrence has got to look at looking after him and I've got to look after Hearts.

"Hopefully we can find a solution because he is a player that I think can really thrive with us at Hearts.

"He's shown in the time here how important he is and you try and not let players like that leave the door without putting up the best fight you can and we're in the fight for him.

"I believe we're a really strong option for Lawrence, I believe we're the best option for him at this moment, he's got the World Cup to try and get involved in at the end of next season.

"There are loads of reasons why Lawrence could see this as a good option for him. Hopefully as I say we're his best option and at the minute we're in the fight to keep him.

"I always feel deadlines are not always healthy and sometimes can be a bit antagonistic but there's been enough conversations with Lawrence.

"There'll come a point where he has to move on and try and secure his future and likewise I need to make sure that we secure our squad going forward but we're not at that stage yet, but sooner rather than later really to try and get that resolved because I want clarity in what I'm dealing with and I'm sure Lawrence is wanting clarity on his future as well."

Six new players have moved to Hearts this summer while Kabangu has joined on a permanent deal after impressing on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise.

McInnes is hoping to strengthen his squad further as he looks to take them back into the top-six after a disappointing campaign that saw two head coaches, Steven Naismith and Neil Critchley, leave the club.

"We're just trying to identify maybe different types and players that we feel makes us more competitive and a bit more rounded," the former Kilmarnock boss added.

"We'd still like to try and bring a bit more width to the team particularly off that right-hand side and that's been our focus at the minute.

"These things are constant to be honest. There's a lot being made of the Jamestown analytics and the involvement of that and for that I'm very fortunate.

"I think we've got that kind of knowledge to support any decision we make in the transfer market but it's all about players.

"I just want to work with good players and I feel we've got a lot of good players in the building and if we can add one or two more between now and the opening game of the season then I'll be delighted.

"These things are never easy and straightforward but a lot of the signings we've made I think we're encouraged by and hopefully there's a bit more to come."

