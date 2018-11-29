SPFL's One2Watch: Kilmarnock forward Eamonn Brophy

2:09 Sky Sports News takes a closer look at how Eamonn Brophy has played a major role in Steve Clarke's rejuvenation of Kilmarnock Sky Sports News takes a closer look at how Eamonn Brophy has played a major role in Steve Clarke's rejuvenation of Kilmarnock

Will Eamonn Brophy help propel Kilmarnock to another top-six Premiership finish and, perhaps, a spot in Europe?

The 22-year-old, nicknamed 'The Wolf', has played a major role in Steve Clarke's rejuvenation of the Ayrshire club since joining from Hamilton last summer.

Brophy helped himself to seven Premiership goals last season, mostly playing just off of the prolific Kris Boyd, who finished top scorer in the division, as Clarke led the club to fifth in the final standings after taking over from Lee McCulloch in October.

Brophy joined Kilmarnock in 2017 from Hamilton

The Scotland U21 international scored some vital goals as Kilmarnock embarked on a remarkable run of form which included just one loss in seven games against both sides of the Old Firm last season following Clarke's appointment.

Indeed, that run has continued this term, with Clarke still unbeaten against Celtic, and Kilmarnock also being the first side in Scotland to take a point off Steven Gerrard's Rangers at Ibrox this season.

Brophy signed a new contract at Rugby Park until 2021 in March

And Kilmarnock's excellent run has coincided with Brophy's good form.

As well as linking up to great effect with the likes of Boyd and Jordan Jones last season, Brophy has produced some impressive stats again this term, despite having not played for the last month.

He has already scored four Premiership goals in 10 games, bagging a goal every 151 minutes, while forming another potent partnership with Greg Stewart.

Brophy is Kilmarnock's joint top scorer this season

Indeed Brophy, who signed a new contract at Rugby Park until 2021 back in March, is Kilmarnock's joint top scorer this season with Stewart.

The former Celtic and Hibernian youth player joined Hamilton in 2012, scoring his first goal for the club on his professional debut at the age of 17 in April 2013 before loan spells at Queen's Park and Dumbarton.

Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock are four points behind league leaders Celtic in fourth

A return to Hamilton saw him hit four goals in 10 games, including two against Celtic and a double on the final day of the season against Partick Thistle in 2016.

However, he joined Kilmarnock in August 2017 after being signed by former Killie manager McCulloch, and he has really found his form under Clarke.

Brophy had previous loan spells at Queen's Park and Dumbarton

Kilmarnock are four points behind league leaders Celtic in fourth place but just a point behind Hearts who occupy the final European spot directly above them in the Premiership.

Clarke will be looking to Brophy to continue his fine form upon his return to first-team action as Kilmarnock look to build on their ever-growing momentum and seal a spot in Europe for the first time since the turn of the century.

