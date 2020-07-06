Kilmarnock News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Kilmarnock fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football

Last Updated: 06/07/20 9:25am

Alex Dyer's Kilmarnock start with games against Hibernian and Celtic
Alex Dyer's Kilmarnock start with games against Hibernian and Celtic

Kilmarnock will start their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign at Hibernian on August 1, before hosting Celtic on August 9 live on Sky Sports.

Alex Dyer's side, who finished eighth last season, then go to Ross County on August 12, before hosting St Johnstone on August 15 and then heading to Glasgow for a clash with Rangers on August 22.

Kilmarnock fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

August

1: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
9: Celtic (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
12: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm
15: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
22: Rangers (a) - 3pm
29: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

September

12: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
19: Hamilton (h) - 3pm
26: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

October

2: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm
17: Livingston (a) - 3pm
24: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
31: Rangers (h) - 3pm

November

6: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
21: Ross County (h) - 3pm

December

5: Hamilton (a) - 3pm
12: Celtic (a) - 3pm
19: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
23: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm
26 Livingston (h) - 3pm
30: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
9: Hamilton (h) - 3pm
16: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
23: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
27: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm

February

3: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm
6: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
13: Rangers (a) - 3pm
27: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

March

6: Ross County (a) - 3pm
20: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

April

3: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

Also See:

Post-split dates

Saturday, April 17
Saturday, April 24
Saturday, May 1
Wednesday, May 12
Saturday, May 15

Super 6: Three on the spin for Man Utd

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for a sixth time this season on Saturday. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK