Kilmarnock fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Alex Dyer's Kilmarnock start with games against Hibernian and Celtic

Kilmarnock will start their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign at Hibernian on August 1, before hosting Celtic on August 9 live on Sky Sports.

Alex Dyer's side, who finished eighth last season, then go to Ross County on August 12, before hosting St Johnstone on August 15 and then heading to Glasgow for a clash with Rangers on August 22.

August

1: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

9: Celtic (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

12: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm

15: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

22: Rangers (a) - 3pm

29: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

September

12: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

19: Hamilton (h) - 3pm

26: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

October

2: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm

17: Livingston (a) - 3pm

24: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

31: Rangers (h) - 3pm

November

6: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm

21: Ross County (h) - 3pm

December

5: Hamilton (a) - 3pm

12: Celtic (a) - 3pm

19: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

23: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm

26 Livingston (h) - 3pm

30: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

9: Hamilton (h) - 3pm

16: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

23: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

27: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm

February

3: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm

6: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

13: Rangers (a) - 3pm

27: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

March

6: Ross County (a) - 3pm

20: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

April

3: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 24

Saturday, May 1

Wednesday, May 12

Saturday, May 15