Kilmarnock fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
Last Updated: 06/07/20 9:25am
Kilmarnock will start their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign at Hibernian on August 1, before hosting Celtic on August 9 live on Sky Sports.
Alex Dyer's side, who finished eighth last season, then go to Ross County on August 12, before hosting St Johnstone on August 15 and then heading to Glasgow for a clash with Rangers on August 22.
August
1: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
9: Celtic (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
12: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm
15: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
22: Rangers (a) - 3pm
29: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
September
12: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
19: Hamilton (h) - 3pm
26: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
October
2: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm
17: Livingston (a) - 3pm
24: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
31: Rangers (h) - 3pm
November
6: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
21: Ross County (h) - 3pm
December
5: Hamilton (a) - 3pm
12: Celtic (a) - 3pm
19: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
23: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm
26 Livingston (h) - 3pm
30: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
January
2: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
9: Hamilton (h) - 3pm
16: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
23: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
27: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm
February
3: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm
6: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
13: Rangers (a) - 3pm
27: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
March
6: Ross County (a) - 3pm
20: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
April
3: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday, April 17
Saturday, April 24
Saturday, May 1
Wednesday, May 12
Saturday, May 15