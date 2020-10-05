Coronavirus: Kilmarnock forfeit League Cup opener against Falkirk

Kilmarnock have forfeited their League Cup opener against Falkirk on Tuesday night after Scottish league officials rejected their request to postpone the game.

Killie's entire first-team squad were instructed to self-isolate after six tested positive for Covid-19 with last Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell also postponed.

Kilmarnock approached the SPFL Board suggesting a series of alternative dates to play the game but the request was rejected.

A league statement read: "The SPFL board has awarded a 3-0 win to Falkirk in tomorrow's Betfred Cup tie between Falkirk and Kilmarnock, after Kilmarnock informed the SPFL that they will not fulfil the fixture.

"The SPFL today received a request from Kilmarnock to postpone tomorrow night's match.

"The SPFL board met this afternoon and, consistent with the board policy in relation to the Betfred Cup Round 1 group stage announced on 18 September, turned down this request."

Kilmarnock also claim playing the game with youth players was also not possible, with manager Alex Dyer saying: "I did not feel comfortable fielding an entire team of teenagers, all of whom have no first-team experience while very few have sampled reserve football.

"While forfeiting the match is not an easy decision to make in my opinion, it would not be right to play the game as scheduled against such experienced opposition as it could be detrimental not only to the young players themselves but also to the sporting integrity of the competition."

No decision has yet been taken on Kilmarnock's next scheduled match against Dunfermline on Tuesday, October 13.