The SFA have charged Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty; the striker is under investigation by the club after a video appeared online where it is alleged he used sectarian language; Lafferty is unlikely to play against Aberdeen on Saturday; he was also withdrawn from Northern Ireland duty

Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock striker could face minimum 10-game ban after SFA charge over alleged use of sectarian language

The Scottish FA have charged Kilmarnock’s Kyle Lafferty over the alleged use of sectarian language.

It's after a video, which has appeared on social media, shows the striker reacting to a man - who was posing for a photo with him - says "Up the Celts".

The SFA notice of complaint says he allegedly breached disciplinary rules 77 and 81, with the latter carrying a minimum 10-game ban.

If found guilty at the hearing - scheduled for October 20 - Lafferty would be out of action until January 14, 2023 at the earliest when Kilmarnock face Rangers.

Disciplinary Rule allegedly breached: Disciplinary Rules 77 and 81. 77 - A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent Conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.



81 - No recognised football body, club, official, Team Official, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall (i) use offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or actions which include(s) a reference, whether express or implied, to any one or more of the following :- ethnic religion, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability or (ii) carry out any act of victimisation (as defined in Equality Act 2010) or any act of discrimination by reason of ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, disability, age, pregnancy, maternity, marital status or civil partnership, unless otherwise permitted by law and the rules and regulations of the Scottish FA.

The 35-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker was also axed from the Northern Ireland squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece.

Kilmarnock in consultation with SFA

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is uncertain if Kyle Lafferty will feature against Aberdeen as an investigation continues into the striker's alleged use of sectarian language

Kilmarnock are in consultation with the Scottish Football Association over their investigation of Lafferty's actions.

Manager Derek McInnes said: "As the club previously stated we are conducting our own investigation into the matter and, in consultation with the SFA, we are looking to try to get that resolved as quickly as possible.

"You will appreciate that, while that investigation is ongoing, I can't say any more than that."

Lafferty looks unlikely to feature in Saturday's Scottish Premiership fixture at Aberdeen while the investigation continues.

When asked if the striker would be in the squad, McInnes added: "I can't say for certain on that for the moment. We are in consultation with the SFA and we will be directed on (by) them.

"It is better in all these types of matters, any discipline matters it is always better to get clarity as soon as possible, equally it is important that everybody does their due diligence and does their investigation.

"We started that last week and we just need to wait to see the outcome of it."

Baraclough: Still a route back for Lafferty

Image: Lafferty was withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has insisted there is still a route back into international football for Lafferty despite his withdrawal from the team.

He said a back injury had also been considered when the decision was made to withdraw the striker from the squad.

"It's not necessarily the end," Baraclough said. "It will be reported in some quarters as that and it will be sensationalised but I'm there for Kyle."