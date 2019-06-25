Hibernian set to announce Tom James and Christian Doidge signings

Christian Doidge averaged more than one goal per game for Forest Green in Sky Bet League Two last season

Hibernian are expected to complete the signings of Tom James and Christian Doidge in the next 24 hours, Sky Sports News understands.

The Scottish Premiership club have agreed a deal for Yeovil defender James that includes several nominal fees depending on his performances.

Tom James (R) scored six goals in 38 appearances for Yeovil in League Two last term

And Paul Heckingbottom's side are expected to pay between £250,000 and £300,000 for Forest Green striker Doidge.

James, 23, is a former Wales youth international who began his career at Cardiff City and almost joined Swansea last year.

Doidge - also a Welshman - scored 14 goals in Sky Bet League Two last season after spending the first part of the season on loan at Bolton in the Championship.

He was supposed to join Wanderers on a permanent deal in January but it collapsed after they were banned from registering new players by the EFL.