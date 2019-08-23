Hibernian sign Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg

Hallberg has four caps and one goal for Sweden U21s

Hibernian have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Melker Hallberg from Danish side Vejle Boldklub on a three-year deal.

The Sweden Under-21 international joins the Scottish Premiership side after spending the 2018/19 campaign in Denmark.

Hallberg, 23, moved from Udinese to Vejle Boldklub in 2018 and made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Danish Superliga club last term.

During his time in Serie A with Udinese, Melker enjoyed spells on loan at Hammarby in Norway and Kalmar in Sweden.

Hallberg said: "I think it's the perfect place for me to enjoy my football and develop as a player.

"I had other options but they made me feel really wanted and it helps to know they have been looking at me for some time.

"From what I have seen I think I will be well suited to Scottish football and I like the passion of the supporters. I'm just looking forward to getting started now."

Hallberg played for Swedish side Kalmar from 2012 to 2014 and was on loan there for the 2017/2018 campaign

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom added: "Melker is a young player who has a lot of attributes and potential.

"He is comfortable on the ball, plays with a lot of energy and is tactically very good.

"His pedigree speaks for itself and we were impressed by his determination to come here ahead of offers elsewhere."