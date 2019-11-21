Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan joins Hibernian on short-term deal

Free agent Adam Bogdan has signed a deal with Hibs

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has joined Hibernian on a short-term deal until December 31.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hibs from Liverpool last season, has signed agreed a deal that will initially run until the start of the January transfer window.

The Hungary international, whose contract at Anfield expired in the summer, says he is delighted to be back in Edinburgh and is looking forward to competing for a starting spot.

Bogdan, who has also played Wigan, Crewe and Bolton, told the club's website: "I'm really happy to be back at a club that means a lot to me.

"My family and I really enjoyed our time here last season and when the opportunity arose to sign it didn't take me long to think it over.

"I've been training on my own and with a few clubs, waiting for the right opportunity.

"It's been good to see a few old faces and meet some new ones. Now I just want to work hard and hopefully give the head coach something to think about."