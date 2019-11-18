Hibernian boss Jack Ross targeting European football and domestic trophies

0:31 New Hibernian head coach Jack Ross wants to win domestic trophies and qualify for Europe New Hibernian head coach Jack Ross wants to win domestic trophies and qualify for Europe

Jack Ross wants to qualify for European football and win domestic trophies at Hibernian after being confirmed as the club's new head coach.

Ross was appointed Hibs boss on Friday after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal, replacing Paul Heckingbottom who was sacked on November 4.

Hibs currently lie eighth in the Scottish Premiership having won just twice in the league so far, and while Ross' immediate goal is to improve their league form, he wants to compete for silverware.

"Obviously the short-term target is to climb the league," Ross told Sky Sports News.

"The position we are in at the moment, we want to improve upon that and if we can get there and improve that by at least the end of this calendar year, then it gives us a platform for a more successful second half of the season.

"Beyond that, I think it's a club that should always be challenging in that top four part of the table, seeking to qualify for European football and to challenge for domestic honours in terms of cups.

"It's doing that consistently. I know the club has done that in recent years and done it well under previous managers, so it's just making sure we can do that year after year. That's the challenge that lies ahead for me.

"In the early discussions we had, the club want for me to be here for a number of years. I'm not here to use it as a stepping stone and a platform. I want to be a successful Hibs manager and hopefully be here for the long term."

'Sunderland made me a better manager'

Ross was sacked by Sunderland in October after less than 18 months in charge of the League One club, having guided them to the play-off final last season.

The 43-year-old was dismissed with the side sixth in the table and when asked about his time at the club, Ross replied: "I think it was a brilliant but hugely challenging job.

"It is a fantastic football club with big expectations and as a coach l learned to work with players who had played at various levels of the game and then how to manage the expectations of a huge fan-base.

"During the time I was there I learned a huge amount and I enjoyed it immensely. Ultimately I think you want to leave a club feeling like you're a better manager than when you went there and I believe that's the case and it's about showing that now I'm at Hibernian."

Ross expects to appoint Sunderland coach John Potter as his assistant later this week, before taking charge of his first game at home to Motherwell on Saturday.