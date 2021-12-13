Hibernian: Robbie Fowler keen to replace Jack Ross at Scottish Premiership club

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler is interested in becoming Hibernian's new manager.

The Easter Road club are searching for Jack Ross' replacement after he was sacked following a poor run of form that saw Hibs pick up one win in nine Scottish Premiership matches.

Former captain David Gray is in caretaker charge and set to be in the dugout for Tuesday's clash against Dundee.

However, Fowler could now be in the frame to become Ross' permanent successor with the 46-year-old keen to speak to the club.

Fowler is back in Britain and out of work after spells as a manager in Australia with Brisbane Roar and East Bengal in India.

Following Hibs' clash against Dundee, they face Celtic in the Premier Sports League Cup final on Sunday.

Former Hibernian player Stuart Lovell has backed Alex Neil to replace Ross at Easter Road.

The former Preston North End boss has worked with Hibs CEO Kensell at Norwich and last managed in Scotland during a two-year spell at Hamilton Accies.

However, former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and ex-Hibs and Celtic manager Neil Lennon are other options shortlisted by bookmakers.

"Alex is someone that has managed in the Scottish Premiership and a couple of clubs in England," said Lovell.

"His attacking style of football would be well suited.

"Neil Lennon is still highly regarded and well respected by Hibs fans - he had an excellent team and style of play that the fans warmed to.

"Derek McInnes did a fantastic job at Aberdeen for many years and is out of work too. You've got three big names there who could take the club forward if given the opportunity."

