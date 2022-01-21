Martin Boyle: Al-Faisaly sign Hibernian forward after third bid

Martin Boyle has completed a move to Al-Faisaly after Hibernian accepted a third bid of around £2.5m plus add-ons for the forward.

The Saudi Arabian club had a £500,000 offer in December then another bid of around £2m turned down by Hibs earlier this month.

However, the Australia international, who was in the stands for Thursday's Scottish Cup win over Cove Rangers, has finalised a deal with the Pro-League side, agreeing a life-changing contract in the Middle East.

Boyle had scored 14 goals in all competitions for Hibs this season, plus five in nine games for Australia.

Hibernian CEO Ben Kensell said: "We'd like to begin by thanking Martin Boyle for everything he's done for Hibernian FC over the last seven-years. He created some really special memories with us and gave everything for the supporters.

"Letting Martin go was a difficult decision to make as he's an important player for us, but equally when a player is presented with a life-changing option in-front of him and makes it clear that it's an option he'd like to take, then we have to listen.

"Discussion have been on-going for a long period with Martin, and he understood our stance. We took a firm, but fair approach and he conducted himself incredibly well during what's been a difficult period for him, and we thank him for that.

"We wish him all the best for the future, and he will always be welcome back at Hibernian FC."

Hibs have been busy in the January window, adding Ewan Henderson, Elias Melkersen, Rocky Bushiri and Harry Clarke to their squad, along with Chris Mueller, who agreed a pre-contract last summer.

What have Hibs lost?

When Shaun Maloney told Sky Sports last week that Boyle had been one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership this season, it was difficult to argue.

The forward had attracted interest from several clubs following his impressive performances over the past 12 months or so.

Why? Well, Boyle brings goals and his electric pace causes defenders problems. His departure will be felt not just by the fans but also by his team-mates.

Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge have thrived off his service and that ability to create chances.

Not only that, the 28-year-old is versatile. He played out wide or through the middle and was like no other player in the Hibs squad.

From being Hibernian's go-to impact player a couple of years ago, this season he was regarded as their talisman.

Maloney said the club would "adapt" if Boyle left. It remains to be seen how the Easter Road side will do just that.

Fans will be disappointed to see him leave but nobody can question his service. Boyle leaves after 265 appearances and 63 goals during seven-and-a-half years at Hibernian.