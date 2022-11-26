Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down new deal and is set to leave Easter Road

Ryan Porteous is set to leave Hibernian after the club confirmed he turned down a "highly-improved new deal" at Easter Road.

The defender's current contract ends in the summer of 2023 but could now be sold in January as Hibs look to cash in on the Scotland international.

Porteous, 23, joined the club as a teenager and made his full debut in 2017 before going on to appear more than 150 times for the first team.

His impressive performance over recent seasons saw him break into Steve Clarke's squad where he made his Scotland debut against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League in September.

'Potentially a January sale would be the best'

Speaking after Hibernian lost 2-0 in a friendly against Middlesbrough, Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: "The fact is, Ryan is not signing a new contract.

"We have offered a fantastic contract, a really big one for the football club and in my eyes a contract that should have been offered two and a half years earlier for a player of that quality.

"We can't do any more in terms of what we've done, the conversations have been good but he's good, high profile, and he is a young player on a free.

Image: Porteous (left) joined boss Lee Johnson’s leadership team this season

"I've got no issue with Ryan at all. He turned down the best contract we could offer and is seeking pastures new.

"I think potentially a January sale would be the best idea if we realise the fee, because at that point you can reinvest the money back into the club.

"That doesn't necessarily mean a replacement for Ryan but we do need to put that money back in.

"If I was a Championship manager, and I have been in the past, he is the type of player I would be looking at. I know what wages the clubs pay, and they are high.

"Add in fact that you have an agent who probably hasn't had an income source from the likes of Ryan in the past and is seeing an opportunity to help Ryan and get him to where he believes he should be. This is unfortunately the nature of the beast."

