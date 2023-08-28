Graham Arnold: Hibernian considering Australia manager as new boss following Lee Johnson sacking

Australia manager Graham Arnold is in the frame for the Hibernian job as the club draw up a shortlist of candidates for their managerial vacancy.

Sky Sports News understands the 60-year-old is keen to consider the role, but he is also believed to be attracting interest from two English Championship clubs.

Hibs are looking for a new boss after sacking Lee Johnson on Sunday following their 3-2 home loss to Livingston.

The 42-year-old departed the club after just over 15 months in charge following his appointment in May 2022. Hibs also confirmed that coaches Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen had also left with immediate effect.

It's understood the Edinburgh club are collating a shortlist for the vacant managerial role, but are yet to approach any candidate at this stage.

Arnold took Australia to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, beating Denmark and Tunisia along the way. They were eventually knocked out by winners Argentina - losing 2-1.

The Socceroos boss is focused on preparing his squad for their upcoming friendlies away to Mexico next month and England at Wembley in October.

However, it's believed two Championship clubs have also expressed an interest and Arnold would be open to returning to club football in the future.

Johnson had hoped board were going to stick by him

Following Saturday's home defeat to Livingston, Johnson had hoped the Hibs board would stand by him despite losing their opening three Scottish Premiership games.

He told Sky Sports: "I genuinely do apologise because I didn't want to start like this. I was full of beans - I still am - going into the season and this has caught us out a little bit.

"I hope they [the board] stick with me, I really do, because I want to be here. I'd never throw the towel in. And I understand there will be fans calling for my head. But I genuinely believe that we'll do it. I think we've got a good squad, I think we've had a few issues - and we've got to tidy up our defensive stuff.

"It's unacceptable, I understand that. I'm okay to take responsibility for that knowing I still have belief in the squad. I think the squad still believe in us and what we're doing and are as frustrated as anybody.

"I can understand the scrutiny. I have been here before. It's not nice. There's a human there as well and sometimes people forget that. We work extremely hard and I just want the positivity in the football club. That focus is on me and I'd rather it was on me than the players.

"It's small margins and I honestly believe if we see out 10 minutes at 1-1 our momentum takes the game back. I'm disappointed because I love it here and I believe in us. But at the same time I've experienced this before in my career."